Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The starting rotation problems for Boston Red Sox are becoming more glaring by the game as the team drifts down in the standings. Rick Porcello will try to break the string of sub-par starts and even the three-game series at one win apiece when the Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay had dropped 11 straight and was back on its heels before Eduardo Rodriguez got the start for Boston on Monday and surrendered five runs in the first inning. The Rays kept the momentum up and pounded out 18 hits en route to a 13-7 victory – matching the team’s season high for runs scored. Tampa Bay got a boost from infielder Nick Franklin, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham last week and recorded his first hits of the season by going 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs on Monday. The Red Sox are allowing an average of 8.5 runs in the last six games and surrendered a total of 29 during a three-game slide.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (8-2, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (4-10, 4.70)

Porcello failed to make it through six innings for the first time since May 22 when he was charged with four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The New Jersey native notched just two strikeouts in that start and owns one win in his last six outings. Porcello was more efficient against Tampa Bay on April 20, earning a win while allowing three runs and striking out nine over seven innings.

Archer suffered the loss in three straight starts and six of the last seven to continue a disappointing start to the season. The North Carolina native was reached for four runs and six hits at Cleveland on Wednesday and did not get a lot of help from his offense in a 6-1 setback. Archer was ripped for six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings to suffer a loss at Boston against Porcello on April 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Pawtucket after Monday’s loss.

2. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe is 6-for-13 with a home run and a pair of doubles in the last three contests.

3. Boston UTL Brock Holt is still experiencing concussion symptoms and will not rejoin the team until at least the weekend.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Red Sox 5