Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The Boston Red Sox have won eight straight games against American League East opponents for the first time in 26 years and can extend the streak to nine when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Red Sox pushed their lead in the AL East to 5 ½ games and reduced their magic number to five to clinch the division after sweeping four each from the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees.

Boston limited the power-laden Orioles to eight runs in the last four days while slugger David Ortiz moved within one of Lou Gehrig (1,190) for 10th place on major league baseball’s all-time list for extra-base hits. Mookie Betts takes a nine-game hitting streak into the series against Tampa Bay, which has dropped nine of 16 against the Red Sox overall in 2016. The last-place Rays hurt the Yankees’ playoff hopes with a 2-0 victory on Thursday as they approach their final home series of the season with a 36-42 mark at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria saw his seven-game hitting streak end Thursday, but is three hits shy of equaling his career high in hits (169, 2010) and five RBIs from reaching 100 for the first time in six years.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (10-12, 3.40 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (8-18, 4.05)

Pomeranz is winless in his last five outings, including a pair of quality starts and five homers against. The 27-year-old Ole Miss product makes his 30th start of the season and is 2-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 12 outings since being acquired from San Diego. Brad Miller is 5-for-11 with a homer versus Pomeranz, who is 0-1 in two starts against the Rays this season while allowing five runs over 12 2/3 innings.

Archer has pitched much better in the second half (3.20 ERA), but is still one loss away from setting a dubious club record for a single season. The 27-year-old North Carolina native is just 3-9 at home this season, but still boasts a 2.63 ERA in 15 starts at Tropicana Field. Ortiz is 14-for-37 with three homers and 17 RBIs versus Archer, who is 0-4 with a 6.65 ERA in four starts against Boston this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays OF/DH Corey Dickerson is 21-for-58 with six doubles, five homers and 11 RBIs in the last 15 games.

2. Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez has 12 homers and 31 RBIs since Aug. 30 – a span of 21 contests.

3. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier snapped out of a 1-for-14 stretch with three hits Thursday, but saw his streak of 18 straight stolen bases end.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Red Sox 4