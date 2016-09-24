Preview: Red Sox at Rays

David Ortiz continues to reach milestones while creating memories during his impressive final tour around the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox. The veteran slugger’s long two-run blast was the difference in the series opener and he looks to follow that up and pass a legend as the first-place Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set.

Ortiz tied Lou Gehrig for 10th in major league history with 1,190 extra-base hits after his homer Friday that led to a 2-1 victory as Boston maintained a 5 ½-game lead in the American League East and reduced its magic number to four. AL Cy Young candidate Rick Porcello goes to the mound Saturday for the Red Sox with a 4-0 record and 2.86 ERA in five starts against the Rays this season. Tampa Bay has dropped five of seven and will attempt to end Boston’s nine-game winning streak – its longest overall since June of 2011 and longest in September since 1986. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria notched his 167th hit – two away from his career high in 2010 – with a double to lead off the ninth Friday before being stranded.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (21-4, 3.08 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (8-7, 4.41)

Porcello is 7-1 in his last nine starts, has gone at least seven innings in 11 straight outings and lost just twice since mid May. The New Jersey native gave up two runs and four hits in a complete-game victory over Baltimore his last time out, which followed a 1-0 loss to the same team. Corey Dickerson is 5-for-16 with three doubles and a homer versus Porcello, who is 9-4 with a 2.96 ERA lifetime against the Rays.

Andriese has won his last two starts while allowing three runs over 10 1/3 innings combined after losing seven consecutive decisions. The California native faced Boston twice last month and recorded a quality start in a no-decision on Aug. 24, before giving up seven runs over four innings in a loss five days later. Mookie Betts is 5-for-11 with a homer against Andriese, who has walked just 23 in 116 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay INF Brad Miller has hit 22 homers at home this season, one shy of Carlos Pena’s club record in 2007.

2. Betts has hit safely in 10 straight games (18-for-38) after posting three hits in Friday’s series opener.

3. The Rays have lost 10 of 17 games to the Red Sox in 2016 after winning the season series the last two years.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Rays 4