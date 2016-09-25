Preview: Red Sox at Rays

(Updated: ADDS day in second sentence.)

The Boston Red Sox are beginning to look like a team of destiny as they surge toward the American League East title. The Red Sox will try to pick up their 11th consecutive win and shave another game off their magic number when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for the finale of a three-game series.

Boston built its 10-game streak on strong starting pitching, timely hitting and lockdown bullpen work - a formula it hopes to carry into the postseason. Dustin Pedroia's grand slam highlighted a come-from-behind 6-4 win on Saturday which clinched at least a wild card spot and reduced the magic number to clinch the AL East to three for the Red Sox, who sit 5 1/2 games clear of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the division and trail the Texas Rangers (92-63) by one game for the best record in the AL. The Rays are struggling in their role as spoilers with losses in six of the last eight games against AL East foes Baltimore, New York and Boston. Tampa is playing its home finale on Sunday and finishes the season with trips to Chicago and Texas.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7, 4.84 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (9-6, 3.73)

One of the things still to be decided is who will get the third playoff start for Boston behind Rick Porcello and David Price, and Rodriguez is trying to make a strong impression. The 23-year-old Venezuelan posted his third quality start in the last four outings when he breezed through 6 1/3 frames at Baltimore on Tuesday, striking out seven while allowing two runs and four hits in a win. Rodriguez is looking for his first win against Tampa Bay and owns a 0-1 record with a 9.88 ERA in three starts.

Odorizzi is making his first start in a week and is hoping to pick up where he left off after holding the Orioles to one run in six innings. The 26-year-old notched a quality start in six of his last seven outings but allowed at least one home run in all by one of those turns. The lone start in that span in which the ball stayed in the park came against the Red Sox on Aug. 25, when Odorizzi yielded one run in seven innings to earn a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval (shoulder surgery) is with the team, and manager John Farrell left open the possibility of him returning before the end of the regular season.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is 1-for-12 in the last three games.

3. Boston RF Mookie Betts has hit safely in 11 straight games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Rays 2