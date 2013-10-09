Red Sox 3. Rays 1: Shane Victorino drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single and Xander Bogaerts scored twice as visiting Boston outlasted Tampa Bay and closed out the American League Division Series.

Dustin Pedroia added an insurance RBI with a sacrifice fly in the ninth and Craig Breslow (1-0) struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Red Sox, who advance to their first AL Championship Series since 2008. Koji Uehara picked up the final four outs to earn his second save of the series.

Yunel Escobar had three hits and David DeJesus drove in the lone run for the Rays, who got only three outs from starter Jeremy Hellickson. James Loney, Evan Longoria and Ben Zobrist combined to go 0-for-11 with four strikeouts through the middle of the lineup.

Escobar led off with a double and DeJesus broke a scoreless draw with a one-out RBI single off Jake Peavy in the sixth for Tampa Bay. Peavy got one more out before turning it over to Breslow, and was charged with one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Boston finally came through against the Rays’ bullpen in the seventh, when Bogaerts drew a pinch-hit walk to start the rally and moved to third on Jacoby Ellsbury’s single off Jake McGee (0-1). Joel Peralta came on and unleashed a wild pitch that scored Bogaerts, and Ellsbury - who advanced to third on the wild pitch - raced home with the go-ahead run as Victorino beat out a infield dribbler to short.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Sox loaded the bases on two walks and a single with no outs in the second. Rays manager Joe Maddon elected to remove starter Hellickson, and Jamey Wright came on to notch a strikeout and induce a lined double play to keep the game scoreless. Tampa Bay ended up using an ALDS-record nine pitchers, including three in the ninth. … The Rays have lost in the Division Series in each of their last three trips to the playoffs. … Boston will host the winner of Thursday’s Game 5 between the Oakland Athletics and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.