Rays 7, Red Sox 0: Jake Odorizzi allowed only one hit over seven dominant innings as Tampa Bay rolled over visiting Boston to even the series at a game apiece.

Brandon Guyer recorded two singles and scored twice, Ryan Hanigan went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Ben Zobrist knocked in a pair of runs for the Rays. Odorizzi (10-11) struck out seven before Jeff Beliveau and Kirby Yates finished up as Tampa Bay earned its club-record 18th shutout, tying St. Louis for the major-league lead.

Red Sox All-Star Dustin Pedroia left the game in the second inning after taking an inadvertent shot to the head on a slide at second base by Logan Forsythe. Allen Webster (3-3) yielded six runs on five hits and three walks over four-plus innings and Will Middlebrooks had the only hit for Boston in the fourth.

James Loney doubled home the first run while Hanigan and Zobrist added RBIs as the Rays scored three times in the second inning with the aid of two walks and a hit batsman. Forsythe singled and scored on a groundout by Zobrist in the fourth and Tampa Bay added three more in the fifth.

The first two came home on a throwing error by catcher David Ross after Guyer’s bunt single, and Forsythe made it 7-0 with a sacrifice fly. Odorizzi issued his only three walks of the game in succession with two outs in the seventh before getting Xander Bogaerts on a popup to end the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings sat out his second straight game with left knee soreness. … Bogaerts returned from the seven-day concussion list and went 0-for-3 after missing six games while RHP Anthony Ranaudo, who was the winner in Friday’s contest, was optioned to Class-A Greenville. … The start of the game was delayed 11 minutes due to a power outage that was caused by a nearby lightning strike.