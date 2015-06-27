Rays 4, Red Sox 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Matt Andriese gave up one hit and struck out five batters over six innings, and Jake Elmore hit a two-run home run to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Saturday

Andriese (3-3) needed only 70 pitches (48 strikes) to get through six innings before handing the game over to the Rays bullpen. Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his 20th save of the season.

First baseman Elmore broke open a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth when he roped a home run barely inside the foul pole in left field off Red Sox starter Wade Miley to give the Rays (42-33) a 2-0 lead.

Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera led off the inning with a triple.

Rays catcher Rene Rivera added a solo home run over the left field outfield bleachers off Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes in bottom of the seventh to give the Rays a 3-0 lead.

Boston (33-43) did not have much success against Rays pitching and mustered only three hits, one of which was a solo home run by left fielder Alejandro Pena in the eighth inning off of reliever Kevin Jepsen.

Rays third baseman Evan Longoria gave the Rays an insurance run in the bottom of the eight with a solo shot to observation deck in left center off Barnes.

Miley (7-7) went 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs and five hits while striking out eight on 106 pitches (65 strikes).

NOTES: Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi had a 51-pitch batting practice session before Saturday’s game and said he will make one rehab start with Class A Charlotte next week before rejoining the rotation. ... Red Sox SS Hanley Ramirez (hand) probably will be given three or four more days before the team decides whether he will go on the 15-day disabled list. ... Rays RHP Matt Moore was to start the first half of a doubleheader with Triple-A Durham on Saturday after his scheduled start Friday was pushed back because of rain. He is expected to make his first major-league start since April 7, 2014, on Thursday against the Cleveland Indians. ... Red Sox C Ryan Hanigan was to make a rehab appearance for Double-A Portland on Saturday and was expected to catch all nine innings.