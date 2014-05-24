Figueroa’s pinch-hit double leads Rays 1-0 over Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Cole Figueroa hadn’t produced a walk-off hit in the minors, in college or in high school.

Little League, maybe, he said.

So the 26-year-old career minor leaguer made sure he enjoyed the first one in the majors on Friday night.

Figueroa’s one-out double as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning ended a marathon pitchers’ duel and gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field.

With his shot to the gap in right-center sure to drop, Figueroa raced to second as Desmond Jennings scored and began evasive maneuvers from his storming teammates, who finally caught him in shallow right field.

“I’d seen it on TV lots of times,” Figueroa said of wild walk-off celebrations. “I was like, ‘That’d be pretty cool.’ When I got to second base I figured I might as well make this last.”

Boston’s losing streak is taking on a long-lasting feel, too. The Red Sox’ eighth consecutive loss dropped them to 20-27 and into last place in the American League East by percentage points below the Rays (21-28), who won their second consecutive game.

Jennings began the decisive rally with a one-out walk against reliever Andrew Miller (1-3). Figueroa was told before the inning he would either pinch-run for James Loney (who popped out leading off) or pinch-hit for right-handed Sean Rodriguez if Boston brought in a right-handed reliever to replace Miller.

“[Bench coach] Davey [Martinez] came over and said, ‘If the righty comes in, we’re going to pinch-hit you, and you’re going to go up there and win the game for us’,” Figueroa recalled.

He did, with a little help. Jennings stole his 11th base of the season on a pitchout during a hit-and-run, capitalizing on high throws from both new reliever Burke Badenhop and catcher A.J. Pierzynski.

Down 1-2 in the count, Figueroa recalled a bit of advice from teammate Evan Longoria that Badenhop, a former Rays reliever, often tries to sneak a pitch inside on two-strike counts.

Figueroa, who had his first big-league hit on Thursday, then pulled the next pitch against the ground ball specialist into the gap.

“I kind of sailed the pitch to A.J. a little bit, which didn’t give him much chance to get a good throw off,” Badenhop said. “Jennings [is a] fast guy, one of the better base stealers in the league. Still, to come back, and I thought execute our pitch to Figueroa there, and he hits a grenade.”

Juan Carlos Oviedo picked up the win to improve to 1-0. Three Rays relievers combined to allow one hit in three innings.

Rays manager Joe Maddon had a long talk with Figueroa in spring training expressing his belief in his ability to play in the majors. He has backed that up with playing time after Figueroa was recalled following an injury to second baseman Ben Zobrist.

“I told him from the beginning, I think you’re a major league baseball player,” Maddon said.

Rays starter Chris Archer set career highs in strikeouts (11) and pitches (119) but lasted just six innings, allowing six hits and four walks.

The start was encouraging for Archer despite the high pitch count. He had not lasted six innings since April 25 and had gone 4 2/3 or less in four consecutively.

At least for one start, he also improved a 1.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the last four starts.

Red Sox starter John Lackey lasted a more efficient but eventful seven innings, working out of trouble in the sixth and seventh innings as the Rays placed runners in scoring position with one out.

Lackey retired first baseman James Loney with the potential lead run on third to end the sixth and shortstop Yunel Escobar and catcher Ryan Hanigan to finish the seventh after an error by third baseman Brock Holt began a Rays rally.

The veteran returned for the eighth but was removed after allowing a leadoff single to designated hitter David DeJesus.

Lackey allowed five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings plus a batter, relinquishing two runs or less for the seventh time in nine starts. But neither he nor the Red Sox had anything to show for it.

“Just one of those nights,” Lackey said. “You can’t point a finger at one person or one area. We just need to put a ballgame together. We played a pretty good ballgame, just came out on the wrong end.”

NOTES: Red Sox DH David Ortiz broke a 0-for-17 slide with a broken-bat, opposite-field single in the first inning, through a gaping hole in an exaggerated shift. ... Boston has used 38 different lineups in 46 games. ... Rays 3B Evan Longoria, again hitting out of the second spot in the order, had his first multi-hit game in 11 games.