For third straight day, Rays walk off with win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It took more than five hours and a little help from Boston’s eighth pitcher of the night, but the Tampa Bay Rays -- who had not had a walk-off win in their first 47 games -- did it for the third day in a row, outlasting the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in 15 innings on Saturday.

Tampa Bay (22-28) and Boston (20-28) played their longest game of the season before pinch runner Cole Figueroa scored from second on a throwing error by Red Sox reliever Andrew Miller in the bottom of the 15th. Boston has now lost nine games in a row.

First baseman James Loney singled to open the 15th, and Figueroa replaced him and scored on a pair of balls that didn’t even make it back to the mound.

Left fielder Brandon Guyer laid down a bunt -- his fourth hit of the night -- and neither Miller nor third baseman Brock Holt fielded it. Then center fielder Desmond Jennings hit a comebacker to Miller, who threw to second even though shortstop Jonathan Herrera wasn’t in position, sending the ball to center field.

“I went to go throw like instinct, and as you start to see everything unfold at the last second, felt like I didn’t have a play,” Miller said. “I just didn’t have time to hold onto the ball. I should have been able to hold onto the ball and get an out somewhere else.”

The Rays had walk-off wins on Thursday and Friday, getting a three-run homer in the 11th inning by Sean Rodriguez to beat Oakland, then an RBI single by Figueroa to beat the Red Sox in the ninth on Friday.

“The last three days, to get that little bit of a mojo going again, that really means a lot,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “When you start feeling and learning how to win games late, that really can propel you.”

The Rays trailed 5-0 in the first inning, then held Boston to two hits for the next 14 innings before the bats finally came through in the 15th.

“(Starter) David Price permitted it. It was a tough first inning, easily could have caved in, but came back and pitched extremely well,” Maddon said of Price, who allowed five of the game’s first six batters to score -- three on a home run by designated hitter A.J. Pierzynski -- but then was a different pitcher.

He did not allow a hit after the first inning until shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ single to lead off the eighth, allowing the Rays to claw back and tie the score.

“The way that game began pitching and the way that game ended pitching was spectacular,” Maddon said. “We win that game because we pitched so well.”

The two bullpens were locked in a stalemate, giving up one hit between them from the ninth to the 12th.

The Rays had unlikely stars at the plate. Guyer, a rookie who came in hitting .196, had four hits for the first time and played a role in four of the Rays’ first five runs. Second baseman Logan Forsythe, who came in hitting .179, drove Guyer in twice.

Boston jumped on Price from the start, with third baseman Brock Holt and Bogaerts leading off the game with singles. Price walked second baseman Dustin Pedroia to load the bases and then hit first baseman Mike Carp with the bases loaded to bring in the first run.

Former Rays outfielder Jonny Gomes followed with a sacrifice fly for the first out and Pierzynski followed with a three-run homer for a 5-0 lead.

The Rays got on the scoreboard in the second, when Guyer singled, advanced to third on a bloop single to right by Jennings and scored on a sacrifice fly by Forsythe.

Tampa Bay continued to cut into the lead, with the unlikely Guyer-Forsythe combination striking again in the fourth. Right fielder Matt Joyce singled in designated hitter David DeJesus in the fifth to make it 5-3 and Guyer struck again, doubling off the wall in left to tie the score at 5.

Boston had a runner in scoring position in the 13th on a throwing error by reliever Cesar Ramos, but he struck out two to end the threat. The Rays, too, had a double from Forsythe in the 13th, but a double play ended that rally.

NOTES: After going 0-for-3, Rays C Jose Molina was not only hitting .115 but slugging .115 as well. He is still seeking his first RBI of 2014 after 61 at-bats. ... Boston came in with an eight-game losing streak, but the Red Sox’s last nine-game losing streak was in 2001. They lost the last eight games of the 2012 season. ... Red Sox slugger David Ortiz did not start Saturday, but his next home run will move him past Dave Kingman into sole possession of 39th on baseball’s career list.