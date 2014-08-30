Newcomers boost Red Sox past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox dealt away much of their core at the non-waiver trade deadline to prepare for the future. The future arrived early on Friday.

Rookie right-hander Anthony Ranaudo remained perfect as a big-leaguer and fellow newcomer Mookie Betts hit a grand slam as the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 at Tropicana Field in the first game of a series uncharacteristically devoid of postseason importance.

While the Rays continued to harbor unlikely playoff aspirations, Boston looked more like a team moving on with its next phase.

Boston improved to 59-75 in winning for the third time in four games. Meanwhile, the Rays, who until this week fostered flickering playoff hopes, fell to 65-70, losing for the ninth time in their last 13 games. Tampa Bay entered play eight games out of the second American League wild-card spot.

“I‘m hoping we can catch our second wind, or you know, the third or fourth one,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “We need it. We need to straighten this out rather quickly. That was not a good game tonight.”

Ranaudo, who has won all three of his big league starts, allowed three earned runs, five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings. Ranaudo, who was named the International League Most Valuable Pitcher after leading the circuit in wins (14) and ERA (2.61), was hardly threatened by the punchless Rays.

“It’s pretty remarkable,” Ranaudo said. “It seems every time I get the ball, the team’s doing a really good job offensively.”

Left fielder Brandon Guyer knocked in three of Tampa Bay’s runs with a two-run homer and ninth-inning single off reliever Edward Mujica.

Boston ripped Rays starter Chris Archer for eight runs in the first two innings, with Betts delivering a grand slam in the second on his third homer of the season.

In a season of firsts, his first grand slam in memory became a special moment, the diminutive Betts said.

“I can’t tell you the last time I hit one,” said Betts, who at 21 years is the youngest Red Sox player to hit a grand slam since 20-year-old Tony Conigliaro in 1965. “I don’t remember even hitting one in high school, so that one was pretty enjoyable.”

The Red Sox scored five times off the right-hander in the second inning as he labored with command. He walked only two and hit a batter but consistently left hittable pitches in the strike zone that the Red Sox punished.

It was an emphatic end to a stellar streak for Archer, who allowed one earned run or fewer in four consecutive starts, one short of the club record. Archer had also not allowed a homer in 36 consecutive innings since Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz hit a three-run blast against him at Tropicana Field on July 27 that prompted sniping between the players on the decorum of admiring long balls.

Archer (8-7) lasted just four innings, allowing seven earned runs and 10 hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He is 1-4 with a 6.03 ERA in seven career starts against Boston.

“I’ve been pitching really well, but it sucks to let the team down,” Archer said. “I‘m disappointed in myself because I‘m capable of much, much more than that.”

Boston took a 3-0 lead in an odd first inning. Shortstop Brock Holt led off with a single and second baseman Dustin Pedroia followed with a walk before Archer won a brief respite by retiring nemesis Ortiz on a flyout. But left fielder Yoenis Cespedes flared a single to right for a 1-0 and right fielder Daniel Nava fought an 0-2 pitch into left for another run-scoring single and a 2-0 lead with two out.

Archer prolonged the inning when he muffed a routine chopper by Betts and a third run scored when second baseman Ben Zobrist fielded a Will Middlebrooks liner slowed by Archer and bounced a throw to first base for an error that was later re-scored as a hit.

“We had very good at-bats in those first two, three innings,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “We drove up the pitch count, a lot of hard contact and Anthony Ranaudo made it stand up.”

Tampa Bay recovered a run to trail 8-1 in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by right center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. Guyer’s third homer of the season, a two-run shot off Ranaudo in the fifth, trimmed the deficit to 8-3.

NOTES: Rays CF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) was scratched moments before the game and replaced as leadoff hitter by Brandon Guyer. ... Boston rookie SS Xander Bogaerts rejoined the team after completing concussion protocols. Red Sox manager John Farrell said “everything points to him being activated” on Saturday. ... Rays manager Joe Maddon said LHP Drew Smyly, acquired in a deadline deal for LHP David Price, might make only two or three more starts. He has reached a career-high 141 1/3 innings. Price is slated to pitch against Boston on Monday. ... Tampa Bay has allowed five grand slams this season. Only Arizona (6) has allowed more. ... OF Carlos Rivero walked in his major league debut for Boston.