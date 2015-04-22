Unearned run pushes Red Sox past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Five Red Sox pitchers held the Tampa Bay Rays to four hits Tuesday in a 1-0 win at Tropicana Field, but Boston manager John Farrell was most impressed by a hustle play from center fielder Mookie Betts that allowed the game’s only run to score.

Betts’ third-inning slide into second base created a throwing error, breaking up what would have been an inning-ending double play and producing the run.

“A good, hard slide to give us the error. ... It ends up being the difference in this one,” Farrell said. “He’s such an instinctual baserunner. He’s got good speed, so he’s able to get down on the pivot man.”

It was part of a rough inning for Rays rookie second baseman Ryan Brett, who made his first career start but was charged with the throwing error. In the bottom of the third, he singled but injured his shoulder trying to get back to first as he was picked off.

“I’ve got to give credit to (Betts), just making a hustle play,” said Brett, whose left arm was in a sling after the game. He was diagnosed with a subluxated left shoulder, but he hopes to avoid the disabled list. “He was right on top of me, made a hustle play to try to break it up. That’s baseball.”

The Rays lost their fourth straight to drop to 1-5 at home.

Red Sox starter Wade Miley (1-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings of three-hit baseball, continuing his personal success against the Rays. Right-hander Alexi Ogando got a key out to end the sixth, forcing a groundout from Rays center fielder Desmond Jennings after Miley walked third baseman Evan Longoria to load the bases with two outs.

“In a key moment where we needed strikes, needed to get an out, he came through and delivered,” Farrell said of Ogando. “We liked the matchup. Alexi’s had good success against him prior to tonight.”

Jennings is now 0-for-8 against Ogando.

Ogando and fellow relievers Robbie Ross Jr., Junichi Tazawa and Koji Uehara combined for 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, with Uehara getting the last three outs for his second save.

The Rays (6-8) were shut out for the second time in three games. The American League East-leading Red Sox (9-5) bounced back after losing two of their previous three games.

Boston produced its run without getting the ball out of the infield. Catcher Ryan Hanigan reached on an infield single and advanced on a walk, and he scored on Brett’s error on a grounder from second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

“The dude (Betts) did a good job of taking Brett out. Brett did everything he could,” said Rays starter Chris Archer, who struck out nine while holding Boston to that one unearned run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. “That’s baseball.”

Archer (2-2) kept the Rays in the game by getting out of jams. He had an emotional celebration after striking out designated hitter David Ortiz with two on and two outs in the fifth.

“It’s a game, man. You have to have fun,” Archer said. “Showing emotion is part of having fun and playing a game. I wasn’t going to hold back my excitement.”

The Rays came in hitless in their last 15 at-bats with runners in scoring position, and they had only one shot Tuesday, when Jennings was unsuccessful with the bases loaded.

NOTES: If 2B Ryan Brett (subluxated left shoulder) goes on the disabled list, the Rays would have a team-record 11 sidelined players. ... Red Sox DH David Ortiz was suspended one game for making contact with an umpire Sunday. He appealed the punishment and played Tuesday. ... Boston LF Hanley Ramirez was back in the starting lineup after leaving Monday’s game due to dizziness. ... Rays RHP Alex Colome, recovering from pneumonia, made a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Durham, throwing 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball. ... Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier, recovering from an illness, missed a third consecutive start, but he was available off the bench. ... Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly (shoulder tendinitis) and LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) threw bullpen sessions Tuesday. Smyly might join the major league rotation soon. ... Rays RHP Alex Cobb (forearm tendinitis) played catch Tuesday. He will do so again Wednesday, with plans for a bullpen session later this week if all goes well.