Injury-riddled Rays rally for 7-5 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For a good indication of the wild scramble that has been the Rays’ injury-riddled start to this season, consider Jake Elmore, a last-minute call-up who was pivotal in Tampa Bay’s 7-5 comeback win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

Elmore, who didn’t know he’d be called up until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, came into the game as a pinch-runner, representing the tying run at second base as the Rays trailed 5-3 in the sixth inning, having just scored two runs. In for his speed, he slid home and barely beat the tag for the tying run.

“I started going and I doubt he sends me. Then I see him start waving. I was running full speed, but goodness,” Elmore said. “That was exciting because I knew it had to be a bang-bang play.”

As an encore, Elmore hit a solo home run in the next inning, emblematic of the all-hands-on-deck craziness of a team with a franchise-record 11 players on the disabled list.

“That was entertaining. That was about as good as you can draw it up, I think,” said Elmore, who joined rookie manager Kevin Cash as one of 11 players to hit a home run in their first Rays at-bat.

Down 5-1 and in danger of a fifth straight loss, the Rays (7-8) tied the score with four runs and five singles in the sixth inning, then jumped ahead in the seventh. Right-handed reliever Steve Geltz pitched a scoreless ninth and became the fourth Tampa Bay pitcher to post a save this season.

“It’s awesome,” said Geltz, who got outs from the top of the Boston lineup for the save. “It’s a blessing just to be here, and to be able to do stuff like that, it’s so cool. I can’t describe it. It’s surreal.”

Boston (9-6) saw the Rays load the bases in the sixth with consecutive singles by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, third baseman Evan Longoria and left fielder Desmond Jennings. Rookie first baseman Allan Dykstra, hitting .074, came through with an RBI single and second baseman Logan Forsythe followed with a bases-loaded walk.

“The sixth inning has become a challenge for our rotation of late,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “We couldn’t shut the inning off.”

Tampa Bay again saw Cabrera and Longoria single to lead off the seventh, with Cabrera hustling to third on Longoria’s hit. Jennings hit into a double play, but Cabrera scored for the lead and Elmore added the solo home run.

The Rays’ No. 3 through 6 hitters -- Cabrera, Longoria, Jennings and Dykstra -- all came in batting below .200 for the season but went a combined 7-for-14.

“They’re an aggressive swinging team,” Farrell said. “When (starter Joe Kelly) got ahead in the count, he had the ability to put some guys away with a pitch or two. He pitched a very, very strong first five innings and they were able to mount the comeback in the sixth.”

Rays rookie outfielder Steven Souza, who hit a first-inning home run and later doubled, left the game after the sixth with a right forearm cramp after he struck out to end the inning. He said after the game it was precautionary and he expects to be able to play Thursday.

Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino left the game after one at-bat with what Farrell said was “right hamstring tightness.” He’s day to day and will have Thursday off as a scheduled off-day, available to play but not starting.

Boston didn’t get to Tampa Bay starter Nathan Karns often in the first early innings, but the Red Sox built a 4-1 lead thanks mostly to crushed home runs from second baseman Dustin Pedroia and designated hitter David Ortiz.

Pedroia’s fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot after center fielder Mookie Betts walked, gave Boston a 2-1 lead in the third. The Red Sox added a run in the inning when catcher Mike Napoli ripped an RBI single off Karns’ glove and into center field.

Ortiz added a huge solo home run to right field in the fifth, his third of the year. The Red Sox followed with a single from left fielder Hanley Ramirez and a ground-rule double from Napoli, putting runners at second and third with one out, but Karns got out of the jam to trail 4-1.

NOTES: The Rays have a team-record and major-league-high 11 players on the disabled list after adding 2B Ryan Brett, who dislocated his left shoulder Tuesday. ... Tampa Bay called up versatile INF Jake Elmore from Triple-A Durham. The 27-year-old has a .221 career average in 221 career games, most recently with the Reds in 2014. ... To make room on the 40-man roster for Elmore, the Rays shifted LHP Jeff Beliveau to the 60-day DL. He will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn left labrum in his throwing shoulder. ... Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly, yet to pitch in the majors this season because of shoulder tendinitis, will make his 2015 debut Friday with a home start against the Toronto Blue Jays. ... Only once in Boston’s first 15 games did the opposing team record a quality start. That was by Philadelphia Phillies RHP Aaron Harang on April 8.