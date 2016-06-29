Shaw (5 RBIs) powers Red Sox past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A quality start from Rick Porcello was probably what the Boston Red Sox needed most Tuesday night, but Travis Shaw's hitting was more than enough as he drove in five runs in an 8-2 bounce-back win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

"We had a very good offensive night," said Red Sox manager John Farrell, whose team had dropped six of eight entering Tuesday. "Travis Shaw with the home run kind of jump-starts us, a big night he continued to have. When you look at the middle of the order, from Petey to Papi to Hanley, just an outstanding night on the bases from all three of those guys."

Shaw and those bats handed Rays starter Chris Archer (4-11) his major league-leading 11th loss of the season, dropping his eighth straight decision against Boston (42-35).

One day after the Rays went for 18 hits and 13 runs, Porcello (9-2) kept them in check, striking out eight and holding them to one run in six innings. Tampa Bay (32-44) has allowed at least five runs in 13 straight games, the longest such streak in the majors since the 2005 Royals.

"A lot of things haven't been going right, but I don't think our confidence or faith in anyone in this locker room has swayed one bit," said Shaw, who got his first home run since May 28, and added a two-run double and two-run single.

Archer kept the Rays close, leaving in the seventh down 3-1, but reliever Enny Romero could not do the same. Romero inherited a runner, gave up a single to David Ortiz, an RBI single to Hanley Ramirez and after an out, Shaw's two-run double to make it 6-1.

"I know the game got separated by a bit there at the end," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We have to try to find a way to come up with that big hit and also, when we do get one, two or five to come up with that shutdown inning."

The Rays got a solo home run from Brad Miller -- his 10th -- in the seventh but otherwise had little to show offensively, finishing with six hits.

Porcello, consistently giving Boston six innings or more in his starts, went six again Tuesday, striking out eight batters for his best total since April.

Boston got single runs in the second, third and fifth innings in building a 3-1 lead against Archer.

Shaw got it started, leading off the second with a solo home run to right field -- his eighth on the season.

Boston added a run in the third when Rays right fielder Oswaldo Arcia, playing in just his second home game at Tropicana Field, lost a high fly from Ortiz that dropped in for an RBI double, scoring Mookie Betts, who had doubled to lead off the inning. The Red Sox had the bases loaded with one out, but Archer struck out Shaw and fielded a comebacker from Bryce Brentz to end the inning without more damage.

The Rays had a major opportunity in the fourth as Porcello loaded with the bases with two walks and a bloop single, then walked Nick Franklin to make it 2-1. The Rays had the bases loaded and no outs, but couldn't score any more runs with Miller striking out looking to end the inning.

"Ultimately, it came down to the fourth inning," Cash said. "We didn't get it done when we had an opportunity."

Boston added a run in the fifth as Ramirez walked and scored from first on a double down the right-field line from Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 3-1 lead.

NOTES: The Rays made a transaction after the game, designating rookie OF Jaff Decker for assignment and recalling Brandon Guyer, who has been on the disabled list since June 5 with a hamstring strain. ... Already dealing with inconsistency in the bullpen, the Rays put closer Alex Colome -- 19-for-19 in save opportunities -- on the 15-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis in his throwing arm. The move is retroactive to June 19, so he could return as soon as Monday if all goes well. The Rays selected LHP Dana Eveland from Triple-A Durham and added him back to the 40-man roster -- he'd been designated for assignment June 15 and cleared waivers. Eveland will help in the bullpen, but not likely in the high-leverage situations that Colome pitched in. ... The Red Sox, with their bullpen overworked after getting only 2 2/3 innings from starter Eduardo Rodriguez in Monday's loss, recalled RHP Pat Light from Triple-A Pawtucket to add a fresh arm. Rodriguez was optioned to Pawtucket to make room. Light has pitched in one MLB game -- earlier this season, he gave up two runs in one inning against the Braves in April. He has five saves and a 2.05 ERA for Pawtucket. ... Rays OF Corey Dickerson was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, still limited by a jammed thumb from last week. He was available to pinch hit if needed.