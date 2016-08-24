Betts' assist helps Red Sox hold off Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Another night, another eighth inning defensive gem in the outfield helping the Boston Red Sox to victory.

On Tuesday, it was Mookie Betts who helped preserve a one-run lead, throwing out a runner at third on the way to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Rays had a shot at getting the tying run on base in the eighth with one out when Kevin Kiermaier ripped a shot down the right field line, and as he tried to turn a double into a triple, Betts threw a strike to third base, where Travis Shaw applied the tag on a head-first slide. Instead of the tying run at third base, the Rays had two outs and no rally.

"One of the more strong throws we're probably going to see," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Game-changing defensive plays in the eighth inning that play a huge impact. ... He threw a strike from about 250 feet away and Travis with a pretty good decoy and late tag to cut down the potential tying run. Pitching and defense, that was the name of this one tonight."

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 23rd save, getting two strikeouts and a pop out to left field to close out the win.

Boston (71-54) handed Rays starter Chris Archer (7-17) his 10th straight loss against the Red Sox, the longest for any pitcher since 1992 and matching the longest for a Rays pitcher against any opponent. Archer held Boston to two runs (one earned) and saw the bullpen step up with four scoreless innings, but Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz (5-9) was a little sharper.

"I don't know that we ever truly lost faith in the talent of Clay," Farrell said. "He was in a rut for quite some time. The jolt that he's giving us from the spot starts that he's made, he's kept us rolling."

The Rays (52-72) have lost two straight after winning six of seven before the Red Sox came to town. Boston stays in a tie for first place in the American League with Toronto, which beat the Angels on Tuesday.

The night before Betts' throw, Andrew Benintendi went over the short wall in left field to rob Steven Souza of a two-run homer with Boston leading 3-0.

Archer didn't pitch badly Tuesday, but continues to rack up pitches so quickly he can't last deep into games. He left after 109 pitches and five innings, needing a double play to get out of the fifth. Archer allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six.

"As a pitching staff, we hold ourselves to a very high standard. Every night's not going a flawless outing," said Archer, who leads the majors with 17 losses and the AL with 192 strikeouts "The overall goal is to keep the team in the game and do the best with what you have on that day. It's the best offense in baseball."

Boston went ahead in the third inning. Benintendi hit a leadoff single and scored on a two-out RBI single to right field from David Ortiz. Another run scored when Betts hit a chopper just over first baseman Brad Miller, and right fielder Souza tried to throw out Ortiz at third, only to see the throw sail into the dugout, allowing Ortiz to score for a 2-0 lead.

The Rays got one run back in the fifth against Buchholz. Corey Dickerson singled, giving him two of the Rays' four hits at that point. He advanced on a passed ball and scored on a two-out double from Kiermaier to cut the lead to 2-1. Buchholz got Evan Longoria to strike out looking to end the inning with the tying run in scoring position.

"Buchholz has always had some success against us, and he looked like he was executing at a very high level tonight as well," Archer said.

NOTES: The Rays gave SS Matt Duffy the day off Tuesday and will work to give him regular days off to avoid any problems with an Achilles tendon injury that has sidelined him during this season. Tim Beckham filled in at shortstop, with Brad Miller staying in his new role at first base. ... Rays OF Oswaldo Arcia, who had been designated for assignment, was claimed by the Marlins. ... Boston is entering the final stretch of a run of 43 games in 44 days, going 20-15. The Red Sox are also in the midst of a stretch of 23 games in as many days.