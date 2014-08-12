Preview: Red Sox at Reds

The Boston Red Sox managed 10 hits over 28 innings in two games this weekend and somehow managed to come out with a win. The Cincinnati Reds, who host the Red Sox in the opener of a two-game interleague series Tuesday, are familiar with offensive droughts but are hanging around the edges of the National League Central and NL wild-card races. The Reds have won four of six to draw within 5 1/2 games of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the Central.

Cincinnati dropped the first two of a three-game series against Miami over the weekend with a total of four runs scored before breaking through in a 7-2 win on Sunday behind a pair of home runs from Devin Mesoraco. The slugging catcher is tied for the team lead with 20 home runs and has four extra-base hits in the last three contests. Boston has had its way with the Reds in interleague play, taking seven of the eight all-time meetings including a two-game sweep at home in May.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mat Latos (4-3, 3.12)

Kelly was brilliant in his first start with Boston after coming over in a deadline deal, going up against his old team in St. Louis and yielding one run and three hits in seven innings. The 26-year-old worked around four walks by keeping the ball on the ground. Kelly faced Cincinnati three times - one start - when he was in the NL Central with the Cardinals, going 2-0 while allowing a total of two runs in 11 innings.

Latos was floated as a trade candidate at the deadline as the Reds tried to figure out if they were buying or selling and has made the team look smart for keeping him in his two starts since July 31. The 26-year-old earned wins over Miami and Cleveland in his last two chances while surrendering a total of four runs on 11 hits in 14 2/3 innings. Latos is 9-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 17 interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitless in his last 35 at-bats - the longest streak in the majors this season.

2. Cincinnati C-1B Brayan Pena (hamstring) owns a 13-game hitting streak and is day-to-day.

3. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts is 3-for-35 with one walk in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Red Sox 3