Preview: Red Sox at Rockies

The Boston Red Sox have already wrapped up the American League East title but they still have their sights set on home-field advantage in the postseason. The Red Sox hold a one-game lead over Oakland for the best record in the AL as they begin a five-game season-ending road trip with a two-game set against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. The Red Sox swept a two-game home series from the Rockies in late June, outscoring Colorado 16-7.

Boston manager John Farrell does not want to see his team let up after sewing up the division on Saturday. “We don’t see the clinching of the division as a breather,” Farrell said. “It’s a matter of continuing on and playing a very sound brand of baseball.” The Rockies will be focused more on individual goals as Michael Cuddyer attempts to win the National League batting title and teammate Todd Helton plays his final two home games before calling it a career.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH John Lackey (10-12, 3.44 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (7-5, 3.36)

Lackey rebounded from a pair of rocky performances with his best start of the season last time out, going the distance and limiting Baltimore to one run on two hits. The victory made it 10 consecutive seasons with double-digit wins for Lackey, who sat out the entire 2012 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He struck out a season-high 12 in a 5-3 win over Colorado on June 26.

Chatwood remained winless in four starts since missing a month with inflammation in his right elbow, giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings in a 4-3 loss to St. Louis last Wednesday. He has not gone past six innings since his last victory, an 8-3 win over Milwaukee on July 26. Chatwood made his only start versus Boston as a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2011, giving up two runs in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz is one homer shy of reaching 30 for the seventh time.

2. Cuddyer is 7-for-22 with four homers against Lackey, including one of his two blasts on June 26.

3. Red Sox OF Shane Victorino went 5-for-9 in June and is batting .324 in 54 games versus Colorado.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Red Sox 3