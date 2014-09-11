Preview: Red Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals have regained first place in the American League Central and look to build on the lead when they host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Kansas City defeated Detroit 3-0 in Wednesday’s series finale to take a one-game lead over the Tigers and hope to gain some separation during a four-game set against the Red Sox, who are 20 games below .500. Boston dropped a 10-6 decision to Baltimore on Wednesday for its fourth straight loss.

The Red Sox are beginning a 10-game road trip and will play the rest of the season without second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who will undergo surgery on his left wrist. The Royals are opening a 10-game homestand, with the first seven being against the Red Sox and Chicago White Sox prior to closing with a three-game set against the Tigers. Kansas City is aiming to end a postseason drought that stretches back to 1985, when the Royals won the World Series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (7-8, 5.29 ERA) vs. Royals RH Liam Hendriks (1-1, 4.81)

Buchholz has put together back-to-back winning efforts, allowing two runs and seven hits in 15 1/3 innings. The consecutive victories follow a seven-start winless stretch in which he gave up six or more runs three times. Buchholz is 5-1 with a 2.79 ERA in six career starts against the Royals, with the one of the victories coming this season despite giving up four runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Hendriks, starting in place of the injured Danny Duffy, is making his third appearance and second start since joining the Royals. He was solid in his previous start as he allowed one run and four hits over seven innings in a no-decision against Minnesota. Hendriks lost his lone career start against Boston as he gave up seven runs and nine hits over four frames in 2012, when he pitched for the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals OF Lorenzo Cain went 5-for-12 with three runs scored, three RBIs and a homer in the Detroit series.

2. Boston INF-OF Brock Holt (illness) has missed five straight games but is expected to return during this series.

3. Kansas City RHP Wade Davis served as the closer on Wednesday as All-Star RHP Greg Holland continues to battle a triceps injury.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Royals 3