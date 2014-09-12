Preview: Red Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals would be in much better shape in their American League Central race if they could figure out a way to beat the Boston Red Sox. The Royals attempt to even the four-game set at one victory apiece when they host the Red Sox again on Friday. Kansas City had its lead trimmed to a half-game over the Detroit Tigers in the division after a 6-3 loss in the series opener on Thursday - its fourth loss to Boston since the All-Star break.

The Red Sox nearly became buyers instead of sellers just after the break on the strength of a four-game win streak that included a three-game sweep of Kansas City at home. The teams since have gone in opposite directions, with Boston drifting to the bottom of the AL and snapping a four-game slide in the series opener. The Royals are 32-15 since dropping four in a row out of the All-Star break and the team is in the midst of an 11-game homestand that includes a pair of losing teams in Boston and the Chicago White Sox before another showdown with the Tigers from Sept. 19-21.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Allen Webster (3-3, 6.47 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (12-9, 3.25)

Webster is attempting to snap a four-start winless streak during which he has posted an 0-2 record with an 8.24 ERA. The rookie failed to make in through six innings in any of the last three and was reached for four runs - three earned - on six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings against Toronto last Friday. Webster made his major-league debut against Kansas City on April 21, 2013, and allowed two earned runs in six innings without factoring in the decision.

Ventura allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last eight starts and is coming off a win at New York in which he scattered three hits in six scoreless frames. The Dominican is struggling to work deep into games due in part to issuing a total of 21 walks in 31 innings over his last six starts. Ventura’s last bad outing came at Boston on July 20, when he was knocked around for six runs on nine hits and four walks without striking out a batter in 4 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston INF/OF Brock Holt was sent to a concussion specialist due to lingering dizziness.

2. Royals RHP Wade Davis (30 2/3) and RHP Kelvin Herrera (29 2/3) own the two longest scoreless-innings streaks in the AL.

3. Kansas City RHP Greg Holland (triceps) has not pitched since Sept. 3 but is expected to be ready for the weekend.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Red Sox 3