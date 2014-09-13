Preview: Red Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals have some sort of block when it comes to facing the Boston Red Sox. The Royals will try to avoid falling to 0-6 against the Red Sox since the All-Star break when they host Boston in the third of a four-game series on Saturday. Kansas City dropped the first two of the series to fall a half-game behind the Detroit Tigers for first place in the American League Central and into a tie with Seattle for the second wild card has lost four of five this week.

The Red Sox are going nowhere but somehow managed to sweep a three-game series from the Royals right after the All-Star break and have had little trouble shutting down the Kansas City lineup in the first two this weekend. Boston pitchers set down the final 16 in a row in Friday’s 4-2 triumph, and the Royals have committed four errors in the first two games of the series. The Red Sox have been able to get out to early leads and stay away from the strength of the Royals in the back end of the bullpen.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-6, 4.01 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (10-11, 4.54)

De La Rosa is coming up to his innings limit on the season and has looked less sharp in his last several outings. The Dominican Republic native failed to make it through six innings in any of his last three turns and was reached for three runs on seven hits in four frames against Toronto on Sunday. De La Rosa had one of his best starts against Kansas City on July 19, when he allowed one run on five hits in seven innings.

Guthrie is battling through some inconsistency and was lit up for eight runs - six earned - on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings at Detroit on Monday. The veteran allowed one run over seven innings in his previous outing but notched only one strikeout while relying on three double plays to help erase eight hits. Guthrie is 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA in 22 career games - 20 starts - against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) and 1B Mike Napoli (finger, toe) both sat out Friday and are day-to-day.

2. Royals closer Greg Holland (triceps) worked for the first time since Sept. 3 on Friday and worked a scoreless inning.

3. Kansas City OF Josh Willingham (groin) sat out Friday and could miss the rest of the series.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Red Sox 5