Preview: Red Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals finally figured out how to beat the Boston Red Sox and are still battling for their division. The Royals will try to keep the pressure on the Detroit Tigers when they host the Red Sox in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday. Kansas City, which lost the first five meetings this season with lowly Boston, grabbed a 7-1 victory on Saturday to remain within a half-game ahead of the Tigers in the American League Central.

The Royals are in position for the second AL wild card but would prefer the security that comes with a division win and got the offense going on Saturday with more than four runs for just the second time in 14 games. The Red Sox are not big on scoring runs either, but are in position to play spoiler on the final road trip of the season with a chance at a series win Sunday in Kansas City before trips to Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The Royals could use a split with the White Sox coming to town on Monday before a showdown with Detroit next weekend.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (3-4, 4.14 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (11-8, 3.25)

Kelly got no support from his offense and dealt with some defensive lapses on Monday, when he was reached for four runs - three earned - on six hits in 6 1/3 innings in a game Boston went on to lose 4-0. The 26-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.95 ERA in seven starts since joining the Red Sox. Kelly has made three career appearances - two starts - against Kansas City, going 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA.

Vargas is 1-3 in his last four starts and yielded a pair of home runs among six hits in a loss at Detroit on Tuesday. The California native had surrendered one home run in his previous nine starts combined. Vargas missed Boston in July and is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA in six career starts against the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox rookie Mookie Betts, who has played the outfield in previous stints with the team, got his first action at second base on Saturday and could spend most of his time there the rest of the way.

2. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon’s two hits on Saturday matched his total from the previous 10 games.

3. Boston CF Jackie Bradley Jr. is 0-for-15 since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket last week.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Red Sox 3