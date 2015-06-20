Preview: Red Sox at Royals

The Boston Red Sox take aim at their first three-game road winning streak since the first week of the season when they square off with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night in the second of a three-game set. Boston pounded out 16 hits en route to a 7-3 rout in the series opener to improve to 7-1 against the American League Central-leading Kansas City dating to last season.

The Red Sox had dropped 11 of 12 away from home before winning Thursday’s series finale in Atlanta and rode the first four-hit game of red-hot Mookie Betts’ career to move to 19-9 when scoring at least five runs. The Royals had won eight of 10 prior to Friday’s setback but they still managed to run their streak of games with at least 10 hits to five. First baseman Eric Hosmer had a pair of hits and swatted his first home run since May 14. Boston right-hander Rick Porcello attempts to halt a five-start losing streak when he opposes Kansas City righty Edinson Volquez.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-7, 5.29 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (6-4, 3.10)

Porcello is one of the poster boys for the underachieving Red Sox, yielding 24 runs during his five-game skid and turning in only one quality start in that span. The 26-year-old sinkerballer was charged with four runs over 6 1/3 innings in a loss to Atlanta last time out, the third straight outing in which Boston failed to score more than two runs. Porcello is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 19 starts versus the Royals.

Volquez lasted only five innings at Milwaukee on Monday but it was enough to win his second straight start after holding the Brewers to two runs on six hits. He was outstanding in his previous outing at Minnesota, permitting one run on six hits over seven innings. Volquez, who has not allowed more than six hits in all 13 starts this season, has surrendered only three earned runs over 13 innings in two starts versus Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Betts has hit safely in seven straight games, going 15-for-27 in that span.

2. Hosmer, who is riding a five-game hitting streak, is 9-for-24 with two homers against Porcello.

3. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval returned from a one-game benching to record his sixth straight two-hit performance and extend his hitting streak to nine.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Red Sox 3