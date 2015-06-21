Preview: Red Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are 22-12 at home but have not won a series of at least three games in their own ballpark since May 22-24. The Royals will attempt to correct that blip on their resume when they host the Boston Red Sox in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday.

Kansas City began June by dropping home series to Cleveland and Texas before turning the month around with a lengthy road trip and sweeping the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in a two-game set earlier this week. The Royals dropped the opener to the Red Sox on Friday and were down 4-1 a day later before regaining control and cruising to a 7-4 victory. Boston was enjoying a rare positive stretch with three wins in four games before squandering Saturday’s lead and is looking for its first road series win since taking two of three against Oakland from May 11-13. The Red Sox turn to Wade Miley while the Royals will counter with veteran Chris Young in the finale.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (6-6, 4.88 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (6-2, 1.98)

Miley bounced back in a big way from a rough start on June 11 that had him yelling back and forth with manager John Farrell. The Louisiana native struck out eight while surrendering two runs on five hits and a pair of walks in 6 1/3 innings to earn a win over Atlanta on Tuesday. Miley has not had much success against Kansas City, going 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA and 15 hits allowed over 11 2/3 total frames.

Young has posted back-to-back scoreless performances and continues to surprise since joining the rotation. The veteran scattered five hits and did not walk a batter over seven innings to win at Milwaukee on Tuesday. Young last faced Boston as a member of the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 23 and lasted only 3 2/3 innings while yielding three runs on seven hits and five walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox C Blake Swihart (left foot sprain) and 3B Pablo Sandoval (right ankle) both left Saturday’s game.

2. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas has driven in at least one run in six straight contests.

3. Boston CF Mookie Betts is 8-for-14 with three RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Red Sox 2