Red Sox 8, Royals 4: Daniel Nava belted his second career grand slam and Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs as visiting Boston overcame an early four-run deficit to double up Kansas City.

Bogaerts finished with three hits and joined rookie Mookie Betts by scoring twice for the Red Sox, who took three of four in the series. Joe Kelly (4-4) overcame a tough start to pick up the win after allowing four runs on five hits in six innings.

Eric Hosmer launched a three-run homer for the Royals, who fell to 1-6 against the Red Sox this season and dropped 1 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit in the American League Central. Kansas City also saw its lead over Seattle dip to a half-game in the race for the second wild card.

After the Royals claimed the early 4-0 lead, Boston answered in the third as Bogaerts deposited an 0-1 changeup from Jason Vargas (11-9) over the wall in left field for a three-run homer. Nava put the Red Sox ahead in the sixth after jumping on a first-pitch fastball from Aaron Crow for his fourth homer.

Bogaerts added a sacrifice fly in the seventh as Boston seized an 8-4 lead. Four relievers made the advantage stand up, with Edward Mujica striking out Lorenzo Cain with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vargas permitted five runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss for Kansas City, which continues its 10-game homestand by opening a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. ... Hosmer opened the scoring in the second inning by sending a 2-0 fastball from Kelly over the wall in center for his eighth homer and second in three days. ... Boston continues its 10-game road trip when it travels to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.