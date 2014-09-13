Royals fall out of first after loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It has been weeks since Kansas City was not in first place in the American League Central, but Boston Red Sox second baseman Jemile Weeks doubled the skidding Royals into second.

Weeks doubled twice and scored two runs as the Red Sox beat the Royals 4-2 on Friday night, knocking the Royals out of first place in the American League Central for the first time in 31 days.

The Royals’ defeat, coupled with the Detroit win over Cleveland, dropped the Royals a half-game behind the Tigers, the defending division champions. The Royals have lost five of their last seven games, scoring 12 runs in the losses.

Rookie right-hander Allen Webster picked up his first victory since Aug. 14, holding the Royals to four hits and two runs in six innings.

“Because (he threw) a higher percentage of strikes,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Webster’s success. “He was ahead frequently and threw good changeups. Except to (Eric) Hosmer, he was down in the strike zone.”

The Royals are winless in five games against the Red Sox, who are last in the AL East, hitting .191 (31-for-162) while scoring only 10 runs with nine extra-base hits.

Right fielder Nori Aoki, second baseman Omar Infante, left fielder Alex Gordon and designated hitter Billy Butler -- the Royals’ first four hitters -- went a combined 0-for-15.

“We’re out of first place,” Gordon said. “It is what it is. We’ve got to grind away, come here tomorrow and get first place back.”

The Royals did not have a hit after the fourth inning.

“We know it’s an aggressive swinging team and very much a momentum team,” Farrell said. “It’s important to have off-speed pitches to get ahead in the count.”

The Red Sox took advantage of third baseman Mike Moustakas’ throwing error and right-hander Yordano Ventura’s wild pitch to score three runs (one unearned) in the third inning. Ventura also hit designated hitter Daniel Nava with a pitch to contribute to that Boston rally.

With one out, Weeks doubled down the right-field line and scored on right fielder Mookie Betts’ single. Betts wound up scoring on Moustakas’ throwing error on left fielder Yoenis Cespedes’ infield single. Nava scored the final run of the inning on a wild pitch when Cespedes stole second.

“Ventura threw the ball well,” Yost said. “He had good velocity on his fastball. We made a couple of defensive miscues that ended up costing him some runs.”

Hosmer homered in the fourth inning with Gordon, who had walked, aboard as the Royals cut the lead to 3-2. It was Hosmer’s first home run since July 10 and his seventh of the season. Hosmer hit a 2-0 Webster offering just over the right-field wall, an estimated 356 feet.

“The biggest part is fighting the frustration,” Yost said of his struggling offense. “You can’t allow yourself to get frustrated because nothing good comes out of that. You still have a strong belief that they are going to get it turned around because you’ve seen them do it on numerous occasions the past three or four years.”

Weeks doubled to left to lead off the fifth inning for his third straight two-bagger and Betts was hit by a pitch. Nova wormed a single past shortstop Alcides Escobar on an 0-2 count to score Weeks.

“I got him to supply a lot of the power and stayed in the zone,” Weeks said. “When guys have stuff like that, you have to stay in the zone.”

NOTES: DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) and 1B Mike Napoli (dislocated finger, sore toe) were not in the Red Sox lineup. ... Royals DH Josh Willingham (groin injury) was unavailable. Butler, who had not played since Monday, replaced Willingham. ... Royals LHP Danny Duffy, who was skipped his last start with a sore shoulder, threw about 30 pitches at 75 feet off a flat surface with no problems. ... Royals RHP Greg Holland, who had not pitched since Sept. 3 because of triceps tightness, pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out the side. . ... RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who gave up eight runs on 10 hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings in a loss Monday at Detroit, will start Saturday against the Red Sox.