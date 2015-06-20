Hot-hitting Betts carries Red Sox past Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Center fielder Mookie Betts ran into the Fenway Park wall chasing a Justin Smoak triple on June 12.

Since then, Betts has been a hitting machine.

Betts stroked a career-high four hits and third baseman Pablo Sandoval had his sixth straight two-hit game as the Boston Red Sox pounded out a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals Friday night.

“I‘m not going to try it again,” said Betts, who suffered a lower-back injury with his wall collision. “I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody either. But a couple of days off and I got to get myself together and just come out with a new attitude.”

Betts went 4-for-5 and is 15-for-27 (.555) in a seven-game hitting streak.

“It’s more mentally, not necessarily physically,” Betts said. “I got a chance to talk to some guys. I talked a little more in detail since I had days off. I got to watch and analyze.”

Sandoval doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

Left fielder Hanley Ramirez homered, his 14th, in the fifth.

The Red Sox collected 16 hits, the most allowed by the Royals in a game this season.

The offensive splurge made it comfortable for rookie left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1) to pick up the victory. Rodriguez allowed one run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings, throwing 104 pitches.

“I was finding both corners of the plate, so that’s what I think is way different from the last start,” said Rodriguez, who allowed nine runs in 4 2/3 innings against Toronto in his previous start.

First baseman Eric Hosmer homered in the eighth for the second Royals run. Shortstop Christian Colon and third baseman Mike Moustakas hit back-to-back doubles with two out in the ninth for the final run.

The Red Sox batted around in a five-run second, which was highlighted by catcher Blake Swihart’s two-run double to right. First baseman Mike Napoli also had two RBIs with shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Pablo Sandoval scoring on his single. Betts’ two-out single scored Swihart with the final run.

Right-hander Yohan Pino, who was called up from Triple-A Omaha to replace injured right-hander Yordano Ventura in the rotation, threw 31 pitches in the inning. Pino made six relief appearances earlier this season for Kansas City, but this was his first big league start since Aug. 23 while with the Twins.

“He had the rough second inning, but did a nice job of being able to get us through five,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “From a manager’s standpoint, you’re looking at how am I going to get through this game without depleting my pitching staff for the next two days. He settled down after the second inning. It enabled us to get through the rest of the game with just (Brandon) Finnegan and (Luke) Hochevar.”

The Red Sox hiked their lead to 6-0 in the fifth when Ramirez homered with two outs.

Second baseman Omar Infante and shortstop Alcides Escobar doubled in the bottom of the fifth for the first Royals run. It was also the first run Rodriguez had allowed this season on the road.

”He has good stuff,“ Hosmer said. It’s the first time we’ve faced him and the first time through you want to see what he’s got and what his stuff looks like. We just couldn’t get anything going the second and third times through.”

NOTES: 3B Pablo Sandoval returned to the Red Sox lineup after he was benched Thursday for using his cellphone during the game Wednesday. ... Royals RHP Kris Medlen threw 60 pitches in four innings Friday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas at Springfield (Mo.) in his first rehab assignment. He allowed three runs, two unearned, on four hits, while striking out five and walking none. ... 2B Dustin Pedroia was held out of the Red Sox lineup for the third night in four games with left knee inflammation. ... Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello will try to snap a personal five-game losing streak when he starts Saturday. The Royals will counter with RHP Edinson Volquez.