Royals rally past Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Designated hitter Kendrys Morales gifted the Kansas City Royals with a home run on his 32nd birthday.

Morales and catcher Salvador Perez homered as the Royals came from behind to defeat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 Saturday.

The Royals batted around in a five-run fifth to take the lead after trailing 4-1. Morales’ home run with center fielder Lorenzo Cain aboard put the Royals ahead to stay. It was Morales’ 32nd birthday.

“Good for him, especially today when I‘m pitching, too,” right-hander Edinson Volquez said.

Volquez (7-4) won his third straight start, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks.

“He wasn’t extremely sharp, but he made pitches when he needed to,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Volquez said his curveball deserted him.

“I wasn’t able to throw my breaking ball in the dirt,” Volquez said.

The Royals’ 11-hit attack included third baseman Mike Moustakas with two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Cain also had two hits and stole three bases.

After Volquez was pulled, five Royals relievers shut down the Red Sox on two hits over the final 3 2/3 innings. Greg Holland collected his 13th save.

The gloom in the Red Sox clubhouse was over injuries. Third baseman Pablo Sandoval left with a left ankle sprain, while catcher Blake Swihart exited with a left foot sprain.

“We’ll check them when they come in in the morning,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “It’s undetermined right now if we’re going to need to make a move. They both had x-rays here at the ballpark. Blake’s is at the base of the fifth toe. There were no fractures there. There was nothing structurally, bone-wise, with Pablo either.”

Sandoval, who had his nine-game hitting streak snapped, appeared to be the most serious. He left the clubhouse in a walking boot and did not talk with the media.

“I slid into the side of the bag and jammed it, and the side of my foot is sore,” said Swihart, who went 2-for-2 before the injury.

Right-hander Rick Porcello (4-8) lost his sixth straight start, giving up six runs on eight hits, two walks and two hit batters.

“The big inning has been the issue,” Farrell said. “We continue talking through game situations and making the awareness known. But as far as taking him out of the rotation, that hasn’t been discussed.”

Center fielder Mookie Betts, who had a career-high four hits Friday, drove Volquez’s third pitch over the left-center wall for his seventh home run. It was the first leadoff homer for the Red Sox this season. Betts also had the previous one, Sept. 21 at Baltimore.

Perez homered in the second to tie the score at 1.

The Red Sox regained the lead in the third as Swihart led off with a double and scored on shortstop Brock Holt’s double.

The Royals had two runners thrown out at the plate in the first three innings. In the first, center fielder Lorenzo Cain was thrown out on an attempted double steal. In the third, shortstop Alcides Escobar tried to score from third on Cain’s grounder to Holt but was caught in a rundown.

The Red Sox scored a bizarre run in the fifth. With Betts on second, second baseman Dustin Pedroia dribbled one a few feet in front of the plate. Perez pounced on it and threw out Pedroia at first, but the speedy Betts raced home and beat the throw back to Perez.

They added another run in the inning when left fielder Hanley Ramirez’s two-out single scored Holt, pushing Boston’s lead to 4-1.

The Royals answered with a five-run fifth to take a 6-4 lead. Morales, who spanked a two-out, two-run home run, his third career home run on his birthday.

The Royals were aided by a balk by Porcello, right fielder Alex Rios being hit by a pitch and Sandoval’s throwing error. The inning also included a sacrifice fly by Moustakas and an RBI single by Escobar.

NOTES: 2B Dustin Pedroia, who had missed three of the last four games because of left knee inflammation, returned to the lineup and batted third for only the second time this season. ... The Royals optioned RHP Yohan Pino to Triple-A Omaha after he surrendered six runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings Friday in a loss to the Red Sox. ... The Royals recalled RHP Aaron Brooks from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-3 with a 3.42 ERA. ... LHP Danny Duffy will come off the Royals’ disabled list Wednesday and start against the Seattle Mariners. ... Red Sox LHP Wade Miley will start Sunday. The Royals have lost five straight against left-handers. Royals RHP Chris Young will start the homestand finale.