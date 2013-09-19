Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Not wanting to tempt fate, Red Sox manager John Farrell has resisted talking about the playoffs or how the starting rotation may shape up.

On Tuesday, though, he offered a few hints.

The Red Sox have set their rotation for the weekend and beyond, and it all leads to John Lackey, Jon Lester and Clay Buchholz starting -- in some order -- during the season’s final weekend in Baltimore as possible tune-ups for a Game 1 Division Series start.

After Jake Peavy and Lackey face the Orioles on Wednesday night and Thursday night, respectively, Lester, Felix Doubront and Buchholz will pitch the three upcoming games against the Blue Jays. Following a day off on Monday, Ryan Dempster and Peavy would be in line to make starts next week in Colorado before another day off on Thursday.

After the season finale on Sept. 29, the Sox will have four days to set their rotation prior to the Oct. 4 start of the AL Division Series. Regardless of the order in which they pitch in the final regular-season series, Lackey, Lester and Buchholz all could be in line to start the playoff opener.

Like Dempster, Doubront doesn’t figure to be part of the postseason rotation. Doubront always has been more comfortable in a starting role, and the Red Sox have an abundance of lefty relievers (Craig Breslow, Franklin Morales, Matt Thornton and rookie Drake Britton).

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-61

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Orioles (Chris Tillman, 16-6, 3.70) at Red Sox (John Lackey, 9-12, 3.56)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Shane Victorino, already battling hamstring and back trouble, was forced out of Wednesday night’s game for a pinch hitter in the 12th inning because of a jammed right thumb. Victorino had three hits and is hitting .402 at home since July 30.

--2B Dustin Pedroia has hit safely in all eight games as a leadoff hitter, going 11-for-36, including 2-for-6 Wednesday night.

--3B Will Middlebrooks snapped out of an 0-for-17 slump Wednesday, returning after missing two games, one with flu-like symptoms. He finished 3-for-4 with a walk.

--DH David Ortiz, 0-for-7 against Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen coming into Wednesday night’s game, hit the first pitch he saw from Chen for a two-run homer. The shot gave Ortiz 96 RBIs is 129 games. Ortiz wound up 2-for-6, hitting into a double play in the 10th inning.

--RHP Jake Peavy, 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA against Baltimore coming in, threw four hitless innings Wednesday night; but then gave up three runs on six hits over the next two frames before rebounding with a perfect seventh and leaving with a no-decision.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury, out with a broken bone in his right foot, is continuing his rehab aimed at making it back as soon as possible. “I try to push the envelope with [the doctors],” Ellsbury said Wednesday. “They always have to tell me to slow down, it does take time. I‘m very hopeful I’ll be back playing soon.” Manager John Farrell hopes to have his leadoff hitter back before the postseason. “I think we’re all envisioning him being back on the field before the regular season has concluded,” Farrell said. “I think it would go a long way in Jake getting some timing, some recent at-bats in all that. That won’t be the driving force in getting back on the field, his readiness will be it. I know the way Jake feels and what the medical reports have said. That’s all very realistic that he gets back to us.”

--RHP John Lackey, who has been getting more support but giving up more runs in his last two starts, faces the Orioles in Thursday night’s series finale. Lackey is 1-0 with a no-decision in his last two starts but has allowed 11 earned runs on 15 hits in 12 innings. He is just 2-6 with three no-decisions in his last nine starts. Lackey is 1-1 in three 2013 starts against the Orioles, but is 12-5 with a 3.49 against them lifetime; his second-highest winning percentage and third-best ERA against any team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities. A lot of good things went on in that game. We put a lot of guys on bases, but they make a key pitch in a key situation.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Orioles beat the Red Sox 5-3 in 12 innings on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (hamstring, back, thumb) did not play Sept. 15 but returned Sept. 17. He started Sept. 18, but was pinch-hit for in the 12th inning because of a jammed thumb.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (compression fracture, navicular bone, right foot) re-injured his foot Sept. 5, and he hasn’t played since. He could miss the rest of the regular season. The Red Sox are hopeful he will return by the playoffs, if not sooner. Ellsbury began physical activity on Sept. 13. He was able to take off the boot, which has protected his foot. He did exercises in the pool and on dry ground. The Red Sox have said they are confident Ellsbury will return before the end of the regular season. But, to do so, Ellsbury would have to go through his next phase of physical activity without any setbacks. He has not yet begun any baseball activities.

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Dempster

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brayan Villarreal

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

INF John McDonald

INF Brandon Snyder

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jacoby Ellsbury

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry