Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The way John Farrell saw it, there wasn’t a more fitting way for the Red Sox to clinch a playoff spot than with John Lackey on the mound for the final out.

After missing last season while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, Lackey has made a revival that parallels the Red Sox, who lost 93 games a year ago. He has been the club’s most consistent pitcher and was brilliant again Thursday night, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and tossing a 113-pitch complete game in a 3-1 victory over the Orioles.

Call it a comeback -- on all counts.

“The remake of John Lackey, both physically and getting back on the mound and performing as he’s done all year, mirrors that of this team,” said Farrell, the favorite to win AL Manager of the Year. “It’s been a remake and it’s somewhat fitting to clinch a spot to get into the playoffs with him on the mound. To go nine innings the way he did, like I said, very fitting.”

Including his mastery of the Orioles, Lackey has a 3.44 ERA, including a 2.47 ERA at Fenway Park. He has allowed more than five earned runs just once, compared to the 12 times he had done it in a Red Sox uniform coming into the season.

“It’s nice to be a part of going to the playoffs,” said Lackey, who heard his name echoed by the 36,436 fans at Fenway right before he got Adam Jones to fly out to right to end the game. “There was a lot of hard work to get to this point, for sure. To be back here and pitching well again and being healthy has been fun.”

Lackey didn’t allow a hit until Jones’ long homer in the seventh inning.

“Couldn’t write it any better way,” catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia said. “Last year, the year before, best teammate in the clubhouse, by far. He’s been through so much. Even when he was injured, he wanted to be with us every day, road trips, just because he’s a good teammate and wants us all to do well. If anybody deserves it, Lack does, for sure.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-61

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Red Sox (Jon Lester, 14-8, 3.75) vs. Blue Jays (Esmil Rogers, 5-7, 4.47)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shane Victorino was not in the starting lineup Thursday night. He was pinch-hit for in the 12th inning of Wednesday’s loss to the Orioles. Manager John Farrell said Victorino, who has been dealing with a jammed right thumb, is considered day to day.

--RHP John Lackey took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and threw a 113-pitch complete game in a 3-1 victory over the Orioles that clinched a playoff spot for the Red Sox. “The remake of John Lackey, both physically and getting back on the mound and performing as he’s done all year, mirrors that of this team,” manager John Farrell said. “It’s been a remake and it’s somewhat fitting to clinch a spot to get into the playoffs with him on the mound. To go nine innings the way he did, like I said, very fitting.”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury has not yet begun baseball activities as he rehabs the fractured navicular bone in his right foot. Ellsbury suffered the injury fouling off a ball on Aug. 28. He continued playing, but has not appeared in a game since Sept. 5. There is no timetable yet for him to begin baseball activities or return to the lineup.

--SS Stephen Drew went 2-for-3 Thursday against the Orioles with his seventh triple of the season and his 13th home run. It was his fifth career game with a triple and a home run, the first since Sept. 23, 2010, against Colorado while with the Arizona.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 1-for-4 Thursday with his 37th double of the season. He is now two doubles shy of the franchise record for a catcher, set by Carlton Fisk in 1978 and matched by Jason Varitek in 1999. Saltalamacchia has a six-game hitting streak in which he is batting .350 (7-for-20).

--LHP Jon Lester will start against Toronto on Friday. He is 3-0 in five starts against Toronto this season, giving up 11 earned runs over 35 1/3 innings for a 2.80 ERA. In his last outing against the Blue Jays on Aug. 14 he gave up three runs, two earned, over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision. In 27 career starts against Toronto, he is 14-7 with a 3.64 ERA. He has held Toronto to a .199 batting average in his career, his second-lowest mark against any AL team, behind Kansas City’s .178.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (hamstring, back, thumb) did not play Sept. 15 but returned Sept. 17. He started Sept. 18, but was pinch-hit for in the 12th inning because of a jammed thumb. He then sat again Sept. 19, when manager John Farrell said Victorino is considered day to day.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (compression fracture, navicular bone, right foot) re-injured his foot Sept. 5, and he hasn’t played since. He could miss the rest of the regular season. The Red Sox are hopeful he will return by the playoffs, if not sooner. Ellsbury began physical activity on Sept. 13. He was able to take off the boot, which has protected his foot. He did exercises in the pool and on dry ground. The Red Sox have said they are confident Ellsbury will return before the end of the regular season. But, to do so, Ellsbury would have to go through his next phase of physical activity without any setbacks. He has not yet begun any baseball activities.

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Dempster

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brayan Villarreal

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

INF John McDonald

INF Brandon Snyder

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jacoby Ellsbury

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry