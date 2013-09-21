Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Yes, the Red Sox clinched a playoff berth -- their first since 2009 -- with a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at Fenway Park. But there wasn’t any raucous postgame celebration, only the usual handshakes and pats on the back for a job done well after another win in a season that has been filled with them.

“It’s a big step to accomplishing our goals,” second baseman Dustin Pedroia said. “Our main goal was to win the division and win the World Series. We’ll celebrate when we win the division.”

The celebration started Friday night with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Last season was a year to forget for the Red Sox and their fans. The taste of a dismal 69-win season, the franchise’s worst since 1966 (72-90), was quickly forgotten on Friday night.

“We filled a roster with a number of quality players we were able to bring in,” Boston’s first-year manager John Farrell said. “We knew we would be able to compete in spring training. It was just a matter of the pitching. The way this season has come together and playing as a unit the entire season, that’s what we’re most proud of.”

The Red Sox added some new-look, new-attitude “clubhouse guys” and proved that winning without the big names of the past -- Adrian Gonzalez, Carl Crawford and Josh Beckett -- could be done again quickly.

Mike Napoli, Jonny Gomes, Carp and the rest of this group grabbed first place on Aug. 25 and sprinted to the finish.

And they capped it with their 15th win in 20 games.

“I just wanted to get to my teammates,” third baseman Will Middlebrooks said of the final out. “This is one of the goals we set in spring training. A lot more than talk with these guys. They had one goal coming out in spring training and everybody worked together.”

This season marked the largest turnaround in the club’s history.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-61

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

Next: Blue Jays: (Mark Buehrle, 11-9, 4.17) at Red Sox (Clay Buchholz, 11-0, 1.51)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz takes his unbeaten record (11-0, 1.51 ERA) to the mound Saturday against Toronto. The righty has been tremendous since coming off nearly three months on the disabled list with a strained neck. He has not allowed an earned run over 11 innings in two starts. He held the Jays scoreless over seven innings during on a win on May 1. After that game, Toronto broadcaster and former major league right-hander Jack Morris accused him of “loading up the baseball,” but the two spoke later and worked things out.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, Boston’s sparkplug on offense is heating up at the right time. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double off the Green Monster in Friday’s 6-3 win over Toronto. Since taking over the leadoff spot after Jacoby Ellsbury was sidelined with a small broken bone in his right foot, Pedroia has hit safely in all 10 games.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his 13th straight game with a small broken bone in his right foot, but on Friday he started baseball workout activities, hitting off a tee and playing catch. When he spoke to the media on Wednesday, he sounded confident that he’d be back at the end of the regular season. That would give Boston’s offense a lift, event thought the Red Sox top the AL in runs scored. He’s hitting .299 with eight homers and 52 RBIs, while adding 52 stolen bases, which leads the majors. With him in the lineup, Pedroia can drop to his customary third spot and it provides better defense with his speed in center.

--LHP Jon Lester won his 100th career game, throwing seven solid innings, striking out eight without walking a batter in Friday’s 6-3 win over Toronto. “To have it happen on a night like this is pretty special,” he said referring to the Red Sox clinching the AL East title. Lester, a cancer survivor, started and was the winning pitcher in Boston’s clinching game of the 2007 World Series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew we would be able to compete in spring training. It was just a matter of the pitching. The way this season has come together and playing as a unit the entire season, that’s what we’re most proud of.” -- Manager John Farrell, on completing a worst to first turnaround as the Red Sox clinched just their second American League East title since 1995 with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (hamstring, back, thumb) did not play Sept. 15 but returned Sept. 17. He started Sept. 18, but was pinch-hit for in the 12th inning because of a jammed thumb. He sat again Sept. 19 and was a defensive replacement on Sept. 20.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (compression fracture, navicular bone, right foot) re-injured his foot Sept. 5, and he hasn’t played since. He could miss the rest of the regular season. The Red Sox are hopeful he will return by the playoffs, if not sooner. Ellsbury began physical activity on Sept. 13. He was able to take off the boot, which has protected his foot. He did exercises in the pool and on dry ground. The Red Sox have said they are confident Ellsbury will return before the end of the regular season. On Sept. 20, he began taking part in baseball activities.

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Dempster

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brayan Villarreal

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

INF John McDonald

INF Brandon Snyder

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jacoby Ellsbury

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry