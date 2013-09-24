Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The Red Sox are “optimistically” targeting Wednesday night in Colorado for Jacoby Ellsbury’s return, according to manager John Farrell.

“We talked about it as a possibility,” Ellsbury said Sunday before the Red Sox’s 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the regular-season finale at Fenway Park. “I‘m definitely ahead of schedule. The team, myself, feel very good about it. It’s a possibility.”

Sidelined since Sept. 5 with a non-displaced compression fracture of the navicular bone in his right foot, Ellsbury resumed baseball activities a few days ago, incorporating light running and hitting off a tee. And while Ellsbury said he’s “making great strides every single day,” his ability to manage the pain will determine how often he will be able to play during the season’s final week in preparation for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Oct. 4.

The Red Sox are less concerned about Ellsbury’s timing at the plate -- “I haven’t been out THAT long,” the leadoff-hitting center fielder said -- than his first-step acceleration when he attempts to run at full speed.

Ellsbury doesn’t typically attempt many stolen bases during spring training, the idea being that he doesn’t want to risk injury before the season, and yet he has swiped at least 50 bases in three of the past six seasons. As a result, he doesn’t believe it’s essential that he tries to steal a base before the end of the regular season.

“Not really,” he said. “There’s a reason I don’t steal bases in spring training, and I come into the regular season and steal them right away. It’s something I really don’t need to practice. We’ll see.”

Said Farrell, “The work that he’s going through right now, the baseball activities are starting to ramp up, there’s been no setbacks,” Farrell said. “It’s an optimistic view, but I’d hope we’d be able to get him some at-bats on (Wednesday).”

A free agent after the season, Ellsbury is batting .299 with 31 doubles, eight triples, eight homers, 52 RBIs, 52 steals and a .355 on-base percentage in 131 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-62

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Red Sox (Jake Peavy, 11-5, 4.02) at Rockies (Tyler Chatwood, 7-5, 3.36)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy is scheduled to make his 23rd start of the season Tuesday, eighth with the Red Sox after being acquired just before the trading deadline. In 18 career starts against the Rockies, he is 4-6 with a 3.92 ERA, giving up 51 earned runs in 117 innings. His .400 winning percentage against Colorado is tied for his lowest against any National League club, with the Phillies at 2-3. He last faced the Rockies on June 30, 2011, while with the White Sox, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision. At Coors Field, he has a 4.74 ERA in nine outings.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury has been sidelined since Sept. 6. He fractured the navicular bone in his right foot fouling off a pitch on Aug. 28. Manager John Farrell said Sunday he is hopeful Ellsbury could return to the lineup on Wednesday at Colorado.

--LHP Felix Doubront, who started Sunday and earned the win, is expected to move into the bullpen after that outing. He won’t be available until the final series of the season in Baltimore Sept. 27-29, though. That gives him limited opportunity to show what he can do in that role in the postseason.

--1B Mike Napoli was not in the starting lineup for the second straight day Sunday. With an off-day Monday, manager John Farrell was looking to get some rest for Napoli, who dealt with plantar fasciitis in August.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his third career home run Sunday against the Blue Jays, a three-run shot to put the Red Sox ahead. In his last three games, he is 5-for-10, batting .500 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was very good, much more powerful than the last few times out. His fastball was live. A lot of strikes, maybe not the number of strikeout we’re used to seeing from Felix but I thought he carried his delivery through seven innings. They were efficient. He went to his changeup when he needed it. He was just much more fresh and rested. A solid seven innings of work.” -- Manager John Farrell, on LHP Felix Doubront after a 5-2 win over Toronto on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (compression fracture, navicular bone, right foot) re-injured his foot Sept. 5, and he hasn’t played since. He could miss the rest of the regular season. The Red Sox are hopeful he will return by the playoffs, if not sooner. Ellsbury began physical activity on Sept. 13. He was able to take off the boot, which has protected his foot. He did exercises in the pool and on dry ground. The Red Sox have said they are confident Ellsbury will return before the end of the regular season. On Sept. 20, he began taking part in baseball activities.

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Dempster

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brayan Villarreal

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

INF John McDonald

INF Brandon Snyder

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jacoby Ellsbury

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry