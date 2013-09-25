Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Red Sox manager John Farrell intends to hold off until after Sunday’s season finale to reveal the order of his starting rotation for the best-of-five American League Division Series.

But here’s a safe bet: John Lackey will start one of the games at Fenway Park.

After allowing four runs on six hits, including three solo homers, in Tuesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Rockies, Lackey’s ERA in 16 starts on the road rose to 4.48. In 13 starts at Fenway Park, Lackey has a 2.47 ERA.

“I would have probably given up a couple less runs tonight if I was at Fenway,” Lackey said, referring to the long balls hit by Charlie Blackmon and Corey Dickerson that may have been aided by the thin air of Coors Field, although there was nothing cheap about Troy Tulowitzki’s shot to straightaway center field. “You can’t put your finger on it, really. If I could pitch that well on the road I would certainly try to.”

Farrell has one theory: Lackey is adept at getting right-handed hitters to chase pitches on the outside corner, which often results in fly balls to right-center field.

“He takes advantage of a big right-field and center-field area,” Farrell said. “That’s probably one of the primary reasons. He’s so good to that side of the plate.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-63

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Red Sox (Jake Peavy, 11-5. 4.02) at Rockies (Jhoulys Chacin, 14-9, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury took batting practice and worked out. After the game, manager John Farrell said Ellsbury would probably be in the lineup Wednesday. Before the game, Farrell said if Ellsbury came through the pregame activities fine, he would play a few innings Wednesday. Ellsbury last played Sept. 5. He is recovering from a compression fracture in his right foot.

--RHP John Lackey gave up three homers and four runs while pitching six innings. He is 6-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 14 starts at Fenway Park but 4-10 with a 4.48 ERA in 20 road starts. Manager John Farrell trying to explain the difference, said, “He’s certainly comfortable in Fenway. I think he takes advantage of a big right-field and center-field area. He pitches so well to his glove side of the plate, so right-handers, he’s going to force them to reach for that ball on that (outer) part of the plate.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia is hitting .298, his average dropping one point after he went 1-for-4. Pedroia has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games, averaging .315 (17-for-54) in that span with four doubles, one homer, five RBIs and eight runs scored.

--RF Shane Victorino had a deep drive by Michael Cuddyer glance off his glove for a double in the first. But the Red Sox have made just 80 errors in 158 games, and their defense generally has been far better than most expected entering the season. Manager John Farrell said, “The thing that I think has stood out to me is how well Shane Victorino plays right field. If there’s an element of our defense that is greater than expected, Shane is the guy.”

--RHP Jake Peavy is 4-6 (3.92) in 18 career starts against the Rockies, whom he last faced on June 30, 2011, while with the Chicago White Sox. In nine starts at Coors Field, Peavy is 3-4, 4.74. In his last start Wednesday against Baltimore, Peavy allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings with one walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings but didn’t factor in the decision as the Red Sox lost 5-3 in 12 innings. Since his last loss Aug. 15, Peavy is 2-0 (3.10) in six starts, limiting opponents to a .195 average, .259 on-base percentage and .329 slugging percentage in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not our best night from the mound. I thought John (Lackey) made a couple mistakes that he had to pay for. Particularly in a ballpark, you put the ball in the air, it’s going to carry. The three home runs allowed were not common for him as strong as he’s pitched all year. In the seventh inning, we let that game get away from us.” -- Manager John Farrell, after Tuesday’s 8-3 loss to the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (compression fracture, navicular bone, right foot) re-injured his foot Sept. 5, and he hasn’t played since. Ellsbury began physical activity on Sept. 13. He was able to take off the boot, which has protected his foot. He did exercises in the pool and on dry ground. On Sept. 20, he began taking part in baseball activities. He is likely to return to

the Red Sox lineup Sept. 25 in Colorado, according to manager

John Farrell. Ellsbury took batting practice and went through a

typical pregame workout Sept. 24.

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Dempster

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brayan Villarreal

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

INF John McDonald

INF Brandon Snyder

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jacoby Ellsbury

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry