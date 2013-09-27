Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Upon returning to the Red Sox’ lineup Wednesday night, Jacoby Ellsbury wore a protective guard on top of his right foot to shield it from foul balls like the one that caused a compression fracture that sidelined him for three weeks.

Truth is, though, Ellsbury has worn a guard before.

“The disappointing thing is I do wear one, and there was a gap, small, tiny, that (the ball) just found its way through there,” Ellsbury said. “That’s why I wear it. A lot of guys wear it, but it just found that little spot. So now, definitely I‘m going to make sure it’s covered.”

Ellsbury has been fitted for a new guard, which he says is “similar” but covers the previously unprotected area.

More importantly, Ellsbury said he didn’t feel any ill effects from the injury in his first game since Sept. 5. He went 1-for-2 with a walk, scored two runs, and per the Red Sox’ original plan, he played four innings in center field in a 15-5 rout of the Colorado Rockies.

“It was important to me to get back as soon as possible and get in some games before the postseason starts,” Ellsbury said. “I know I‘m pleased, the team is pleased, and the docs were on board that I could go and play. It was nice getting back. Felt pretty good out there as far as seeing the ball and in the outfield.”

The Red Sox are betting that Ellsbury will be able to manage the pain enough to play through it in the postseason. It’s unclear how much he will play over the weekend in Baltimore, but considering he didn’t experience any setbacks Wednesday night, it’s a safe bet he will be given an opportunity to get more at-bats as a tune-up for the playoffs.

“It’s a healing bone. It doesn’t heal itself in a week,” Ellsbury said. “I mean, I was just happy to get out there, play, run around. Kind of did everything I needed to do -- sprint down the line, run for a ball in the gap, just do everything I needed to do. Plan was to get me three at-bats. We got them early today, so it was good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-63

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Red Sox (Clay Buchholz, 11-1. 1.60) at Orioles (Scott Feldman, 5-5, 3.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a compression fracture in his right foot. Manager John Farrell planned on Ellsbury getting three at-bats and playing about five innings. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and played three innings in the field. “He came out of it feeling the same, so that was the most important thing,” manager John Farrell said.

--1B David Ortiz went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored on Wednesday. The two RBI gave him 100 for the season, giving him seven 100-RBIs seasons, all with the Red Sox. He has the third-most 100 RBIs seasons in Red Sox history behind Hall of Famers Ted Williams (9) and Jim Rice (8).

--3B Will Middlebrooks had his second career two-homer game and had a career-high seven RBIs. He hit the third grand slam of his career and second this season. The seven RBI tie Shane Victorino (Aug. 27 against Baltimore) for the most RBI in a game this season by a Boston player and most since J.D. Drew had seven RBIs on June 8, 2007, at Arizona.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and extended his hitting streak to nine games. The four hits tied his career high. It was his fourth four-hit game, the last coming June 10 at Tampa Bay. The double was his 39th, which ties Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk (1978) and Jason Varitek (1999) for the Red Sox’s single-season record by a primary catcher.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a tough couple weeks. It’s been a tough year. But at this point in the year, man, it’s not about me. It’s about winning.” -- 3B Will Middlebrooks, after driving in seven runs in Boston’s 15-5 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (compression fracture, navicular bone, right foot) re-injured his foot Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-24. He was back in the lineup Sept. 25.

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Dempster

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brayan Villarreal

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

INF John McDonald

INF Brandon Snyder

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jacoby Ellsbury

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry