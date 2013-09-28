Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Upon re-signing franchise icon David Ortiz to a two-year contract extension last November, the Red Sox bought insurance.

Turns out, they didn’t need it.

Ortiz missed the final two months of last season and all of spring training, then spent the first two weeks of April on the disabled list with a slow-to-heal right Achilles tendon strain. So, the Red Sox included a clause in the contract that would hike his 2014 salary from $11 million to $15 million only if he spent fewer than 20 days on the disabled list with the Achilles injury.

On Wednesday night, Ortiz played in his 135th game, including his second consecutive game at first base.

On Friday in his normal DH spot, he went 2-for-5 to raise his average to .308 while hitting his 30th homer and driving in his 103rd RBI of the season in a 12-3 win over Baltimore.

Suffice it to say, he earned that raise.

”I was supposed to play 20-30 games less than what I have, but I don’t buy into that,“ said Ortiz, whose two-run double in the first inning of a 15-5 rout of the Rockies clinched his seventh career 100-RBI season, more than any Red Sox player save Ted Williams (nine) and Jim Rice (eight). ”It feels fine, you know? It’s pretty much, one day you get a little sore, one day it goes away and you feel better. It depends on how much you run the day before.

“But we’re playing interleague in September toward the end of the season, and I played yesterday and I‘m playing again today. It’s not something that worries me.”

The Red Sox aren’t worried either. While manager John Farrell has taken care to rest first baseman Mike Napoli, who is dealing with a painful bout of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Ortiz has gotten back-to-back games off only once since he came off the disabled list April 20, both coming last month during an interleague series in Los Angeles.

Since then, he has played 26 consecutive games.

“John’s been really good about asking me (to take a day off), but once I‘m in, I‘m in, man,” Ortiz said. “I don’t care about anything but playing and trying to win ballgames. Until I stop playing, you’re not going to get me out of there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-63

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Red Sox (Jon Lester, 15-8, 3.67) at Orioles (Wei-Yin Chen, 7-7, 4.03).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester has a 15-3 career record against the Orioles. But Baltimore has rebounded lately, forcing Lester to go 1-3 after he won his first 14 decisions vs. the Orioles.

--RF Daniel Nava’s three-run homer was the big hit in a five-run first inning. His blast to right field gave Boston a 4-0 lead. The Red Sox eventually stretched that to 8-0 and rolled to a 12-3 victory over the Orioles. Nava finished the game 2-for-5 with those three RBIs. “(He) continues to swing the bat well,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

--SS Stephen Drew now has reached base in 23 of his last 28 games following his 2-for-4 effort Friday. Drew got an RBI triple and later a two-run single that helped the Red Sox to their big early lead in the 12-3 rout of Baltimore.

--RHP Clay Buchholz rebounded from suffering his first loss of the season in his last start to throw seven good innings Friday night. He gave up three runs on seven hits to earn the victory and finish the regular season with a 12-1 record. The right-hander said he didn’t have his best stuff and might have been a bit tired from the long trip from Denver, but still got through out. “It was a little bit of a grind today. That’s the way it goes sometimes,” he said.

--DH David Ortiz’s three-run homer in the eighth gave him 30 home runs. He’s now gotten seven seasons with 30 homers and 100 RBIs, tying him with Ted Williams. “It’s a huge honor for myself to be mentioned with one of the greatest to ever play the game, especially in this organization,” Ortiz said. Plus, that home run gave Ortiz 431 career round-trippers, tying him with Cal Ripken for 45th all-time in that category.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a huge honor for myself to be mentioned with one of the greatest to ever play the game, especially in this organization.” -- DH David Ortiz, who hit his 30th homer and notched his 103 RBI of the season in Friday’s 12-3 win over Baltimore. Ortiz joins Ted Williams with seven seasons with 30 homers and 100 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Dempster

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Brayan Villarreal

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

INF John McDonald

INF Brandon Snyder

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jacoby Ellsbury

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry