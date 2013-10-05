Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Boston did not need much help while posting the best record in the American League this season, leading the league in runs and on-base-plus-slugging percentage and finishing second in quality starts. The Red Sox were not about to look a gift horse in the mouth Friday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. Tampa Bay, however.

“You play 162 games, a lot of innings, a lot of pitches, a lot of runs,” bearded left fielder Jonny Gomes said. “One thing you can guarantee in the playoffs is you’re going to see something you haven’t seen all year. And we saw that right away.”

Gomes doubled in two runs in the Red Sox’s five-run fourth inning, when the Red Sox took advantage of an uncharacteristically shaky Tampa Bay defense for a 12-2 victory at Fenway Park.

Rays right fielder Wil Myers let a catchable fly ball drop for a ground-rule double before Gomes’ game-tying double, and Boston shortstop Stephen Drew beat Rays starter Matt Moore to first base for an infield single on which an alert Gomes scored from second on the next play. A two-out passed ball on what would have been an inning-ending strikeout led to the final run of the inning.

“That Myers play obviously gave us some momentum,” said Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino, who singled in the final run of the fifth inning. “All those kind of things and it became a snowball effect. Plays like that happen. You’ve got to thrive and you’ve got to get as many runs as you can when a mistake like that is made.”

Victorino’s three hits and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s three RBIs led the way. Every Boston starter recorded a hit and scored a run for the first time in the postseason since the 1936 New York Yankees did it in the World Series.

Tampa Bay won in Toronto to force a playoff for the second AL wild card berth, then won in Texas on Monday to advance. The Rays moved into the best-of-five ALDS by beating Cleveland on Wednesday.

“No longer it’s the best team, it’s the hottest team,” said Gomes, who scored twice. “And we obviously know Tampa is coming in hot, coming in on a roll. So it took a couple of innings to break the ice, but once ‘Petey’ (Dustin Pedroia) got that hit up the middle, I think that took a lot of questions out.”

Pedroia singled to center to open the fourth inning before Myers let David Ortiz’s deep fly drop on the warning track in right-center field to put runners on second and third. Gomes doubled two batters later. The Red Sox batted around in the fourth and fifth innings, the first time in postseason history they batted around in consecutive innings.

Gomes entered the ALDS on a roll, hitting .345 with two homer and 10 RBIs in 55 at-bats.

“On the field he’s a fierce competitor, one who has a knack for the key moment,” manager John Farrell said, “whether it’s late in a ball game or at a critical time. As far as what he has added in our clubhouse, it been’s grit, it’s been a smart player and one I think a lot of guys draw a lot of confidence in the way he plays the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Red Sox, 1, Rays 0

NEXT: Rays (David Price, 10-8, 3.33) at Red Sox (John Lackey, 10-13, 3.52)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jonny Gomes was a spark at the plate and on the bases in Friday’s American League Division Series win over Tampa Bay. During Boston’s five-run fourth, he hit the game-tying two-run double. He later scored from second on an infield hit, racing around when the Rays didn’t pay attention after a close play at first. “A little hustle play at second to take the lead,” he said.

--LHP Jon Lester was outstanding in Friday’s American League Division Series win over Tampa Bay. He was powerful from the start, striking out the first batter of the game, Desmond Jennings, on a 97 mph fastball. He held the Rays to three hits -- two solo homers -- in 7 2/3 innings. “Getting to start Game 1 at Fenway Park is pretty exciting. The adrenaline was going.”

--OF Shane Victorino’s time off for his sore hamstring and thumb helped. The speedy Victorino went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs in Friday’s American League Division Series win over Tampa Bay. He also stole a base. He’s been successful in all nine stolen-base attempts in his postseason career.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in Friday’s American League Division Series win over Tampa Bay. He may not be in the lineup Saturday when the Rays send another lefty -- David Price -- to the mound for Game 2. But, if he is, the switch-hitter looked very comfortable from the right side, his weakest side.

--RHP John Lackey is starting Game 2 of the American League Devision Series in Boston because he was much better in Fenway Park. He was 6-3 with a 2.47 ERA in Fenway and 4-10, 4.48 ERA away. If Clay Buchholz had regained his early-season form before a neck strain had his sidelined for three months, Lackey could be going in Game 3. But, without Buchholz back to where he was, it was an easy call.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s as powerful stuff as Jon’s had all year long. It came at a very good time.” -- Manager John Farrell, on LHP Jon Lester, who held the Rays to three hits -- two solo homers -- in 7 2/3 innings in the win in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Dempster

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry