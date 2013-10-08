Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

When the Red Sox outbid the Arizona Diamondbacks for Chicago White Sox right-hander Jake Peavy at the July trading deadline, it was for games like the one Boston will play Tuesday: Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Take it from Red Sox manager John Farrell.

”(Peavy is) a proven winner, a guy with postseason experience,“ said Farrell, adding he was taken by ”Jake’s competitive nature, his attitude and his approach toward the game. He’s an accountable guy. Whether he performs well or doesn‘t, he stands up and he’s there to answer the questions.

“I think that’s an overarching characteristic of this group. We don’t make excuses, and Jake, in addition to being a proven big league winner, he brings that same attitude that a lot of our guys share.”

Peavy was 12-5 with a 4.17 ERA this season, 4-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 10 starts with the Red Sox. His postseason is not impressive, 0-2 with a 12.10 ERA in two starts for the San Diego Padres, both against St. Louis in Game 1 of the 2005 NL Division Series and Game 1 of the 2006 NLDS.

He will attempt to close out the best-of-five ALDS on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, where he has pitched well in the past, going 2-0 with a 3.93 ERA in three starts. He got a no-decision there Sept. 12, when he gave up three runs on four hits and five walks in six innings of the Red Sox’s 4-3 loss.

“This Rays lineup, they really do a nice job of putting the ball in play and making the most out of the situations (and) the opportunities they have,” Peavy said. “They just have such a good mentality as a team. They have a lot of the same mentality that our team has. They grind it out. They just are never out of it. They play good, hard baseball, hard-nosed baseball.”

Peavy last pitched Sept. 25. He was 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in four September starts, his victory coming in a 15-5 laugher against the Rockies in his final start. More recently, he pitched a simulated game to stay sharp.

”I took that about as serious as I could take it and felt like I got some good work in,“ Peavy said. ”I treated that as much like a game as I could possibly do. You could throw all the bullpens in the world, you can play catch and do those types of things, but you have to simulate getting out there and going full speed.

“Just done everything I could possibly do to keep that feel. If you watched (Game 2 winner John) Lackey the other day, I think you saw the layoff can affect your feel and command a little bit. But at the end of the day, it will be no excuse. I’ll get out there and figure out a way to get it done just as John did.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Red Sox 2, Rays 1

NEXT: Red Sox (Jake Peavy, 12-5, 4.17) at Rays (Jeremy Hellickson, 12-10, 5.17)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Koji Uehara allowed a walk-off, game-ending solo homer with two outs to Jose Lobaton in a 5-4 loss to the Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday. He had not allowed a homer to his previous 142 batters, and he gave up one earned run in his previous 38 appearances. “It’s something that’s in the past already, so I‘m not going to think about it,” Uehara said through an interpreter.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 3-for-5 with a double and scored twice Monday in a Game 3 loss to Tampa Bay in the American League Division Series. Ellsbury keyed a two-run Sox rally in the fifth with a double off the glove of 1B James Loney, then beat a throw to third base on a grounder to the hole fielded by SS Yunel Escobar. Ellsbury became the third player in Red Sox history with consecutive three-hit postseason games.

--DH David Ortiz went 1-for-1 with an RBI and three walks Monday in the Red Sox’s 5-4 loss to the Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Boston could have used Ortiz’s bat during a ninth-inning rally that netted just one run, but he was removed in the eighth for a pinch runner.

--RHP Clay Buchholz allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks (with five strikeouts) in six innings Monday in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay in the American League Division Series. Buchholz had an adventurous night, battling out of a 34-pitch fourth by striking out Matt Joyce with the bases loaded, but he failed to hold a 3-0 lead, giving up a three-run homer to Rays 3B Evan Longoria.

--RHP Jake Peavy (12-5, 4.17 ERA) will start for Boston on Tuesday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Peavy is 4-1 with a 4.04 ERA since coming to the Red Sox in a trade this summer from the White Sox. “It’s one of the main reasons we got him at the deadline, is to pitch in a game like (Tuesday) night,” Boston manager John Farrell said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Tuesday) night, we will be ready to go. We knew coming in this would be a hard-fought series.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox lost 5-4 to the Rays in Game 3 of the AL Division Series, slicing Boston’s series lead to 2-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involves joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Ryan Dempster

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry