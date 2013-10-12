Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Clay Buchholz and Jon Lackey will start Games 2 and 3 of the American League Championship Series for the Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, manager John Farrell announced Friday.

Jon Lester will start the opener Saturday. Buchholz will pitch Game 2 in Fenway Park and Lackey will follow in Game 3 in Detroit. Buchholz and Lackey pitched in reverse order during the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They will be followed by right-hander Jake Peavy in Game 4 on Wednesday in Detroit.

Lackey was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the ALDS against Tampa Bay. He worked 5 1/3 innings and gave up four earned runs and seven hits in the Red Sox’s 7-4 victory. Buchholz started Game 3 at Tampa Bay and had a no-decision in a 5-4 Boston loss, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits and three earned runs.

”We had some extra days to adjust without bringing anyone back on short rest,“ Farrell said, according to ESPN.com. ”We felt like with Clay falling in behind Jon, it gives us a contrast of style. And that would be the case with John Lackey as well. We felt like we could get some additional work done with Lackey today.

“I thought Clay threw the ball well in his start (against the Rays). That’s not to say John Lackey’s start was less than (Buchholz‘s). He pitched us to a win against Tampa Bay in Game 2. But with the rotation going forward the first two days, we feel good about where we are.”

Tigers manager Jim Leyland’s rotation is set with right-handers Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Doug Fister

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Red Sox 3, Rays 1

NEXT: Game 1 of American League Championship Series, Tigers (TBA) at Red Sox (Jon Lester, regular season: 15-8, 3.75; postseason: 1-0, 2.35)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Craig Breslow earned the win in the series-clinching 3-1 win for the Red Sox over the Rays in the American League Division Series on Tuesday. Breslow struck out four, including the side in the seventh just after the Red Sox scored twice for a 2-1 lead. “He’s been, I don’t want to say an unsung hero, but he’s flown under the radar most of the year,” manager John Farrell said. “When he comes out and gets the strikeout of (James) Loney, and he goes through the next inning with the three strikeouts, a huge performance on his part to bridge to both Junichi (Tazawa) and Koji (Uehara) as we finish that out.”

--RHP Koji Uehara earned a four-out save Tuesday as the Red Sox ended their American League Division Series in Game 4 with a 3-1 win over the Rays. Uehara took the loss after allowing the game-winning homer to Jose Lobaton with two outs in the bottom of the ninth Monday. He bounced back to retire all four batters he faced in Game 4, striking out two.

--RF Shane Victorino was hit by a pitch four times in the four games against Tampa Bay, setting a record for an AL Division Series. He broke an 0-for-7 slide against Joel Peralta with a broken-bat single to knock in the eventual winning run in the eighth of a 3-1 win that sealed the series Tuesday. Victorino went 6-for-14 (.429) with three RBIs in the ALDS.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury set an all-time Red Sox playoff record with his ninth stolen base Tuesday. He scored the go-ahead run after stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch, then coming home on a Shane Victorino single. Ellsbury stole one base in each of the four games in the AL Division Series.

--SS Xander Bogaerts became the second-youngest player (21 years, seven days) to draw multiple walks in a postseason game Tuesday. The only one younger was Mickey Mantle (19 years, 349 days). Bogaerts, entering as a pinch hitter in the seventh, drew a rally-starting walk off Jake McGee, then scored the tying run on a wild pitch. He walked and scored again in the ninth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew it was going to be a tough at-bat with (Joel) Peralta in the game. I haven’t had much success against him. I was telling myself, ‘Hey, put this ball in play whatever way you can. Just try to make something happen.’ I came out on the good end, with a broken-bat infield hit. I was able to beat it out. That’s the kind of things you look back on and talk about executing and doing the little things and doing whatever it takes to win.” -- RF Shane Victorino, on his go-ahead, infield single in the seventh inning Tuesday that led the Red Sox to a 3-1, series-clinching win over the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involved joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Ryan Dempster

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry