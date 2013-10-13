Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The Red Sox did pretty much what they hoped to do in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night but still lost.

The Red Sox were edged 1-0 by the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park as Anibal Sanchez and four relievers combined on a one-hitter. Boston avoided being on the wrong of a no-hitter when Daniel Nava hit a one-out single in the ninth inning off Joaquin Benoit, who earned the save.

Red Sox batters struck out 17 times as Jacoby Ellsbury, Shane Victorino and Mike Napoli punched out three times apiece.

However, Sanchez was pulled after the sixth inning because he had thrown 116 pitches while walking six and striking out 12.

”Whether it was Sanchez or every guy they brought out of the bullpen, it was power stuff,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said. ”To chase a very good starter after six innings, I thought we succeeded in that right. We’re down a run. That game is still very much in the balance with every time we come to the plate.

“We achieved what we set out to do and that was to get in the bullpen in the middle innings. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

The Red Sox wasted a strong effort from starter Jon Lester, who allowed one run -- on an RBI single by Jhonny Peralta in the sixth inning -- and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Game 2 is set for Sunday night with Clay Buchholz (12-1, 1.74 in the regular season) pitching for the Red Sox against major league wins leader Max Scherzer (21-3, 2.90).

Buchholz did not face the Tigers this season and is 2-1 against them in his career with a 3.58 ERA in eight starts. He did not factor in the decision in his start against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, allowing three runs in six innings.

One of Scherzer’s three losses came against the Red Sox as he went 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA against them in two starts, giving up four runs in 14 innings. He is 2-4 lifetime against the Red Sox with a 7.02 ERA in eight starts.

Scherzer won twice against the Oakland Athletics in the American League Division Series, once as a starter and once as a reliever, allowing a combined three runs in nine innings in the two games.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Tigers 1, Red Sox 0

NEXT: Tigers (Max Scherzer, 2-0, 3.00 postseason) at Red Sox (Clay Buchholz, 0-0, 4.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester pitched well in the ALCS opener Saturday night, allowing a run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings in suffering a hard-luck loss to the Tigers. He also set a Red Sox record with his fourth Game 1 start. He had been tied with Josh Beckett, Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez with three. This was Lester’s second opening start of this year’s postseason and he is 2-2 in those four opening starts. He came in 2-0 against the Tigers this year and was 2-2 with a 4.63 ERA while yielding a .299 batting average against Detroit. But he held the Tigers’ potent lineup in check while his mates flailed at Anibal Sanchez, and then four relievers. “It was a battle. It stinks that one run did it,” Lester said. “That’s playoff baseball. You give up one run and you like your chances, but sometimes you have to tip your hat to them.”

--OF Quintin Berry, on the roster for his late-game speed, swiped second base as a pinch runner in the ninth inning Saturday night. It was Berry’s second steal in as many attempts in the postseason and he has never been caught stealing in a major league game. He is 28-for-28 with the Tigers and Red Sox.

--3B Xander Bogaerts, who popped out to end Game one, made his LCS debut as 21 years, 11 days of age. That made him the youngest (player to appear in an LCS game since Francisco Rodriguez, then of the Angels, in 2002, and the youngest position player since Alex Rodriguez in 1995.

--2B Dustin Pedroia and the rest of the middle of the Red Sox lineup, combined to go 0-for-9 with six strikeouts and three walks in the opener. Pedroia is 4-for-19 with one extra base hit, a double, in the postseason. He has driven in five runs. Napoli is 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts and one RBI.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, who will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Tigers Sunday night, faces Max Scherzer in the game. The two may well have battled for the Cy Young Award had Buchholz not gone down with a shoulder/neck injury in June. He was 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA before missing three months, returning in September and finishing 12-1. “This is where you want to be. And it’s been fun so far,” Buchholz said before Game 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a battle. It stinks that one run did it. That’s playoff baseball. You give up one run and you like your chances, but sometimes you have to tip your hat to them.” -- LHP Jon Lester, after losing 1-0 to Detroit in Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involved joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Ryan Dempster

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry