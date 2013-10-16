Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The Red Sox were able to score only one run off the hottest pitcher in baseball Tuesday, but that was enough because John Lackey and the Boston bullpen were even better.

Lackey combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout, and Mike Napoli hit a home run off Justin Verlander in the seventh inning as the Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park.

The Red Sox lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series and will start Jake Peavy (12-5, 4.17 ERA in the regular season) in Game 4 on Wednesday night against Doug Fister (14-9, 3.67).

Lackey pitched 6 2/3 innings, and Craig Breslow, Junichi Tazawa and Koji Uehara finished. Uehara got the last four outs for the save, including striking out cleanup hitter Prince Fielder with runners on the corners to end the eighth inning.

Verlander had not allowed a run since Sept. 18, a span of five starts. His scoreless-innings streak reached 34 before Napoli’s home run. However, Lackey scoffed at the idea that he felt he had to outduel Verlander.

“At this time of the year, every pitcher you face is going to be good and runs are going to be at a premium,” Lackey said. “I don’t have any added incentive or any extra pressure. I just wanted us to win the game.”

Boston holds the series edge despite a feeble offensive output through the first three games. The Red Sox are hitting .133, but their two home runs were game-changers: David Ortiz’s game-tying grand slam in the eighth inning of Game 2, and Napoli’s shot in Game 3.

‘Well, as we’ve seen in the first three games, their starters have been outstanding,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “(Tuesday‘s) game was unfolding as the first two have. We don’t get anything going through the first five, possibly six innings. But a 3 2 fastball that Nap got to drive it out of the ballpark, in a 1 0 game, obviously that’s the key moment from the offensive side.”

The Red Sox will try to pad their series lead behind Peavy.

Peavy won the clincher for the Red Sox in Game 4 of their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, yielding only one run in 5 2/3 innings. He won his only start against the Tigers in the regular season, giving up four runs in seven innings, and he is 4-5 lifetime against them with a 4.83 ERA in 12 starts.

Fister had a no-decision in his lone start this postseason, giving up three runs in six innings to Oakland in Game 4 of the ALDS. He was 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox in the regular season, allowing six runs in 10 1/3 innings, and is 2-4 against them lifetime with a 4.36 ERA in eight starts.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Red Sox 2, Tigers 1

NEXT: Red Sox (Jake Peavy, regular season: 12-5, 4.17; postseason: 0-0, 1.59) at Tigers (Doug Fister, regular season: 14-9, 3.67; postseason: 0-0, 4.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy, who will start Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, is no stranger to pitching against the Tigers. Peavy pitched Game 4 of the first playoff round at Tampa Bay but was not involved in the decision in Boston’s 3-1 win. He made one start against Detroit while with the Chicago White Sox earlier this season, coming away with a win. Peavy has 12 career starts against the Tigers, compiling a 4-5 record and 4.83 ERA.

--LF Jonny Gomes started Tuesday because of his offense but also contributed a nice diving catch on defense, taking a hit away from 1B Prince Fielder on a liner near the line leading off the seventh. “Jonny in left field just kept us pretty much left and right alternatively through our entire lineup,” manager John Farrell said. “When we’ve done some things offensively, Jonny has been pretty much been in the middle of it.” Gomes went 1-for-3.

--RHP John Lackey came up big for Boston in a big game. “I knew I was going to have to pitch a pretty good game,” Lackey said Tuesday. “My boy (1B Mike Napoli, whose home run decided the 1-0 game) took care of me again.” Manager John Farrell added, “Lackey held his stuff the entire time he was out there.” Lackey pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit, shutout ball, relying a lot on his curve. He was caught by the TV cameras saying, “Come on, man. You’ve got to be kidding me,” when Farrell came to take him out. “You can anticipate not wanting him to come out of a game,” the manager said. “That’s what makes John the tremendous pitcher that he is. You’d rather have him come out of the game that way than hanging his head.”

--1B Mike Napoli had the big hit for Boston, a solo home run with one out in the seventh Tuesday that accounted for the only run of the game. “In a 1-0 game, that’s the moment from the offensive side,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s put up some big numbers for us. Those are present along with some strikeouts.” Napoli worked the count to 3-2, then yanked a fastball over the wall in left-center for his home run. “(RHP Justin Verlander) threw me two sliders before the fastball,” Napoli said. “I felt comfortable and tried to be short to the ball.”

--LHP Craig Breslow toughened up in a self-created jam in the seventh inning Tuesday, getting 2B Omar Infante to hit into an inning-ending forceout with runners on first and second and two outs. However, he issued a one-out walk to CF Austin Jackson that hastened his exit in the eighth. Manager John Farrell feels Breslow can get both left- and right-handed hitters out. “Bres has had a great season for us,” RHP John Lackey said.

--RHP Koji Uehara got a four-out save Tuesday, his third save overall this postseason and his second of more than three outs. “We got two key strikeouts in the eighth inning,” manager John Farrell said. Uehara got one, a three-pitch whiff of 1B Prince Fielder to end the inning. He gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, but a double play and strikeout ended the game.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa got a key out Tuesday, striking out 3B Miguel Cabrera with runners at first and third and one out in the eighth. Manager John Farrell said Boston decided to attack the injured Cabrera with fastballs, which it did with four straight outside of the strike zone. “We decided power was the best way to go,” Farrell said. “It was a pivotal moment. That was a swing moment for sure.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been feeling comfortable. Not searching for anything. (RHP Justin Verlander) got me twice early in the game on four sliders, which he’s never done before. I put a good at-bat together, was able to get it to 3-2, got a pitch I could handle.” -- 1B Mike Napoli, whose home run game Boston a 1-0 win over Detroit in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involved joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Ryan Dempster

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Xander Bogaerts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry