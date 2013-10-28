Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

If the Boston Red Sox become the first team to win three World Series titles in this century, it just might be because of Shane Victorino’s bad back.

The right fielder was scratched a few hours before Game 4 on Sunday night because of lower back stiffness. That caused manager John Farrell to shift left fielder Daniel Nava to right field and insert Jonny Gomes as the left fielder.

Sure enough, Gomes hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning off rookie reliever Seth Maness to snap a 1-1 tie and power the Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

It was an uplifting victory for the Red Sox following a difficult loss in Game 3 in which the winning run scored on a rare obstruction call in the bottom of the ninth. Now, the best-of-seven series is tied at two games apiece.

“We’ve seen it many times,” Farrell said of his team’s ability to shrug off a tough loss. “Tonight’s not the first. Granted the stage might be bigger, but this is consistent with the way we’ve responded to a tough night the night before, and we came in today fully expecting a very good game to be put together. That’s just who these guys are, and they’ve shown it many times over.”

Game 5 is set for Monday night, with left-hander Jon Lester starting for the Red Sox against National League wins leader Adam Wainwright.

Lester pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings for the Game 1 win. He allowed five hits and struck out eight. Lester is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA in four starts during this postseason and 5-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 12 career postseason games, including 10 starts. That follows a strong regular season in which he was 15-8 with a 3.75 ERA.

Lester has started two World Series games in his career, winning both and pitching 13 1/3 scoreless inning.

“One thing I learned from each level that I came up and got to the big leagues that hitters are the same,” Lester said. “If you execute a pitch, seven out of 10 times, if they’re good, they’re going to get an out. That doesn’t change in the postseason.”

Wainwright was tagged for five runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings while taking the Game 1 loss. He is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts during this postseason and 4-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 15 career postseason games, including eight starts. He put together an effective regular season, going 19-9 with a 2.94 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

WORLD SERIES: Cardinals 2, Red Sox 2

NEXT: Red Sox (Jon Lester, regular season: 15-8, 3.75; postseason: 3-1, 1.63) at Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, regular season: 19-9, 2.94, postseason: 2-2, 2.25)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester dominated St. Louis in an 8-1 Game 1 victory at Fenway Park, pitching 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing only five hits and fanning eight. He used his cutter to devastating effect and kept the ball on the infield practically all night. Lester matches up well against the Cardinals, who during the regular season were four games under .500 in games started by left-handers.

--RHP Clay Buchholz pitched four gutty innings despite arm fatigue, allowing three hits and an unearned run while walking three and fanning two. Buchholz never touched 90 mph on the radar gun but made quality pitches when needed, staying off the bat’s fat part for most of his stint. “Don’t skip over (crediting) Buchholz,” manager John Farrell said. “He gave us everything he could.”

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) was scratched from Game 4 about 80 minutes before first pitch. Victorino is just 3-for-34 in the postseason, but one of the hits was a grand slam which clinched the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers. It was not known if Victorino would be available to start Game 5.

--OF Daniel Nava moved from left field to right field when Shane Victorino was scratched from the lineup, and he also changed spots in the batting order, going from fifth to second. Nava was hitless in four at-bats, dropping his World Series average to .200.

--LF Jonny Gomes moved into the lineup for Game 4 because of RF Shane Victorino’s injury, and he hit fifth. The substitution paid off, as Gomes crashed a three-run homer in the top of the sixth, lifting Boston to a 4-2 win. Gomes probably will stay in the lineup for Game 5 on Monday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Very good player. Given the role he’s been in, which is not an everyday role, he’s ready every day. His importance to this team goes above and beyond the numbers that he puts up.” -- Manager John Farrell, on LF Jonny Gomes, whose three-run homer was the decisive blow in Game 4 of the World Series.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back stiffness) did not play in Game 4 of the World Series. He is questionable for Game 5.

--RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery July 24.

--RHP Alex Wilson (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 30 but was shut down after feeling further soreness.

--LHP Andrew Miller (torn ligament in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He had season-ending surgery in July and expects to be ready for spring training.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--OF Ryan Kalish (right shoulder surgery in January 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He has missed most of the past two seasons with shoulder and neck problems. On Aug. 13, he underwent cervical fusion surgery, which involved joining several bones in the neck to relieve pain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Brandon Workman

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Ryan Dempster

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Will Middlebrooks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Shane Victorino

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mike Carp

OF Quintin Berry