Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Red Sox now are heading home to get their rings.

It’s a new season, but the Boston Red Sox will look back a bit when they open their 2014 home schedule Friday versus the Milwaukee Brewers at 2:05 p.m. at Fenway Park. Boston also will celebrate its championship with some bling as they will receive their World Series championship rings in front of the Red Sox fans.

“It will be a great day to look back on a very, very special year,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

Farrell also has a World Series ring from 2008, when he served as Boston’s pitching coach under former manager Terry Francona. But Farrell said it’s in a safe and has just worn that one once.

The skipper said he probably won’t wear this large ring too much either. When talking about it, Farrell paused and then just smiled.

“I guess I‘m not into bling,” he said with a smile.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 2013: 7-4, 3.87) at Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 2013: 12-5, 4.17)

--DH David Ortiz banged out three singles with an RBI in Thursday’s win. In fact, he did all of that before the end of the fifth inning. Ortiz finished the three-game series with one homer, five hits and a .385 batting average-and a nice selfie with President Obama that the DH got during Tuesday’s visit to the White House.

--RHP Koji Uehara celebrated his 39th birthday Thursday night with his first save of this season. No other closer has posted his first 25-save season at the age of 39 or older, and the Red Sox are hoping Uehara can be the first. “This has been an outstanding pitcher for a number of years,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “But the fact that he is of the age he is, that’s a testament to his work ethic. He’s talented. He’s got a great work ethic.”

--RF Shane Victorino, now on the 15-day disabled list (strained hamstring), also has contracted the flu and is being kept away from the team to prevent any more problems. Farrell said he’s not sure whether Victorino will be attending Friday’s ceremonies at the home opener when Boston receives its championship rings.

--SS Xander Bogaerts became the youngest Boston player to ever bat fifth in the starting lineup since Joe Lahoud in 1968. Bogaerts (21 years, 184 days old Thursday) got three singles to improve his batting average to .556. He reached base in eight of his 12 plate appearances against the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had a very good offensive approach this whole series. Good production from the bottom third of the third. Tonight was just a very good overall team win.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox banged out 33 hits and scored 11 runs -- 10 in the last two games -- while taking two of three from Baltimore.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (strained hamstring), on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30, also has the flu and manager John Farrell said he won’t be allowed near the team until not contagious. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Craig Breslow (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will throw consecutive days for Triple-A Pawtucket and then be evaluated by the club to determine his availability. He could return to the major league club as soon as April 5.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Brandon Workman

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

DH David Ortiz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes