Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Designated hitter David Ortiz thinks facing unfamiliar National League pitching was a reason the Boston Red Sox struggled in losing three straight to the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.

However, the Red Sox didn’t kill the ball in Baltimore during the season-opening series, either.

Boston is 7-for-44 (.159) with runners in scoring positing, contributing to the team’s 2-4 start as defending champions.

The Red Sox had nine hits Sunday but still lost 4-0 to the Brewers.

“We’ve had a difficult time bunching the hits together,” manager John Farrell said. “We had a bunch of opportunities (Sunday) but lacked the ability to build an inning.”

Sunday’s lack of offense saddled lefty ace Jon Lester with his second tough loss in as many outings. He suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Orioles on Opening Day, and he fell Sunday after allowing four runs (two earned) in 7 1/3 innings.

“It’s two outstanding games he’s pitched,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. “It’s really tough on him. Hopefully the next time out we’ll help him a lot more.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Rangers (RHP Tanner Scheppers, 0-0, 15.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz went 1-for-4 Sunday, but the hit was his 900th at Fenway Park. It is the eighth-most Fenway hits, and 889 of them have come with the Red Sox.

--LHP Jon Lester is 0-2 despite a 2.51 ERA after two starts. His offense has supplied him with just one run in the two starts. He has walked just two in 14 1/3 innings. On Sunday, he gave up four runs (two earned) in 7 1/3 innings against Milwaukee.

--RHP John Lackey, who beat Baltimore his first time out, opens Boston’s three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. He is 12-15 with a 6.01 ERA lifetime against Texas, his highest ERA against any American League team. The Rangers own a .293 average against him.

--SS Xander Bogaerts reached base 12 times in 25 plate appearances over the first six games. He has a hit in five of the six and is batting .381.

--2B Dustin Pedroia has hit safely in all six games, and he has an eight-game regular season hitting streak dating back to last year. He is 16-for-37 (.432) in those eight games.

--INF Brock Holt was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket when the Red Sox placed 3B Will Middlebrooks (calf) on the disabled list. Holt, 25, hit .203 in 26 games for Boston last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he did another outstanding job for us. He pitched into the eighth inning with only three runs on the board.” -- Manager John Farrell, on LHP Jon Lester, who fell to 0-2 despite a 2.51 ERA. Lester was the losing pitcher Sunday when the Brewers beat the Red Sox 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep at Fenway Park.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible.

--1B/OF Mike Carp (sore back) played late in the April 5 game, but he did not play April 6.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He also was suffering from the flu in early April. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Craig Breslow (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket on April 3 and April 4. He could return to the major league club by mid-April.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Brandon Workman

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes