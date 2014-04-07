Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH
BOSTON -- Designated hitter David Ortiz thinks facing unfamiliar National League pitching was a reason the Boston Red Sox struggled in losing three straight to the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.
However, the Red Sox didn’t kill the ball in Baltimore during the season-opening series, either.
Boston is 7-for-44 (.159) with runners in scoring positing, contributing to the team’s 2-4 start as defending champions.
The Red Sox had nine hits Sunday but still lost 4-0 to the Brewers.
“We’ve had a difficult time bunching the hits together,” manager John Farrell said. “We had a bunch of opportunities (Sunday) but lacked the ability to build an inning.”
Sunday’s lack of offense saddled lefty ace Jon Lester with his second tough loss in as many outings. He suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Orioles on Opening Day, and he fell Sunday after allowing four runs (two earned) in 7 1/3 innings.
“It’s two outstanding games he’s pitched,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. “It’s really tough on him. Hopefully the next time out we’ll help him a lot more.”
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost three
NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Rangers (RHP Tanner Scheppers, 0-0, 15.75 ERA)
--DH David Ortiz went 1-for-4 Sunday, but the hit was his 900th at Fenway Park. It is the eighth-most Fenway hits, and 889 of them have come with the Red Sox.
--LHP Jon Lester is 0-2 despite a 2.51 ERA after two starts. His offense has supplied him with just one run in the two starts. He has walked just two in 14 1/3 innings. On Sunday, he gave up four runs (two earned) in 7 1/3 innings against Milwaukee.
--RHP John Lackey, who beat Baltimore his first time out, opens Boston’s three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. He is 12-15 with a 6.01 ERA lifetime against Texas, his highest ERA against any American League team. The Rangers own a .293 average against him.
--SS Xander Bogaerts reached base 12 times in 25 plate appearances over the first six games. He has a hit in five of the six and is batting .381.
--2B Dustin Pedroia has hit safely in all six games, and he has an eight-game regular season hitting streak dating back to last year. He is 16-for-37 (.432) in those eight games.
--INF Brock Holt was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket when the Red Sox placed 3B Will Middlebrooks (calf) on the disabled list. Holt, 25, hit .203 in 26 games for Boston last year.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he did another outstanding job for us. He pitched into the eighth inning with only three runs on the board.” -- Manager John Farrell, on LHP Jon Lester, who fell to 0-2 despite a 2.51 ERA. Lester was the losing pitcher Sunday when the Brewers beat the Red Sox 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep at Fenway Park.
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible.
--1B/OF Mike Carp (sore back) played late in the April 5 game, but he did not play April 6.
--RF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He also was suffering from the flu in early April. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.
--LHP Craig Breslow (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket on April 3 and April 4. He could return to the major league club by mid-April.
--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.
LHP Jon Lester
RHP John Lackey
LHP Felix Doubront
RHP Jake Peavy
RHP Clay Buchholz
RHP Koji Uehara (closer)
RHP Edward Mujica
RHP Junichi Tazawa
LHP Andrew Miller
RHP Burke Badenhop
LHP Chris Capuano
RHP Brandon Workman
A.J. Pierzynski
David Ross
1B Mike Napoli
2B Dustin Pedroia
SS Xander Bogaerts
3B Jonathan Herrera
DH David Ortiz
INF/OF Mike Carp
INF Brock Holt
LF Daniel Nava
CF Grady Sizemore
RF Jackie Bradley Jr.
OF Jonny Gomes