Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON - Boston Red Sox fans have now really taken a liking to veteran right-hander John Lackey.

Once the target of the Fenway Park boo-birds, Lackey has recovered from 2012 Tommy John surgery and become a vital part of Boston’s pitching staff.

He was 3-1 in the 2013 postseason and was the winning pitcher in the clinching sixth game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. He has followed that with a strong 2-0 start, going seven strong innings in a 5-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

“We had some opportunities against Lackey, but he showed why he’s one of the best pitchers in the American League,” said Texas manager Ron Washington. “He made pitches when he had to.”

And he kept the Red Sox from a fourth straight loss -- something they were able to avoid throughout last season, when they lost three in a row five times but never four.

“I just think it’s a consistent mindset overall,” Lackey said. “I think we’ve got guys that come to work and take today as today. We’re not worried about what happened yesterday -- just to go out and play the best you can today. And that consistent mindset leads to some pretty good results at the end.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: NEXT: Red Sox (Felix Doubront, 1-0, 5.26 ERA) vs Rangers (Martin Perez, 0-0, 3.18).

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Ryan Roberts was signed by the Red Sox as a free agent and was in uniform, wearing No. 7, against Texas on Monday night. Roberts provides a proven major leaguer at 3B with Will Middlebrooks on the disabled list. He also has some power, hitting 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks in 2011. “I think it’s a blessing to be here,” Roberts said before Monday’s game. “I feel very blessed to be here and a part of this organization. I played against the Red Sox for a few years and to actually put on a uniform, it gives you a different feeling.” The plan is for Roberts to platoon with Jonathan Herrera while Middlebrooks is out.

--RHP John Lackey turned in his second straight strong performance of the young season on Monday, pitching seven innings and allowing just an unearned run in going to 2-0. He has yielded just two earned runs in 13 innings in his two starts. This comes after he went 3-1 in the 2013 postseason, including the win in the clinching Game 6 of the World Series.

--RF Jackie Bradley Jr., recalled to start the season when Shane Victorino went on the DL, delivered a pair of RBI singles, a bunt single and a pair of nifty catches in Monday night’s win. He is 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position -- while the rest of the team has just six hits. The three hits matched his career high, and he became the first Red Sox right fielder age 23 or younger to have a multiple-RBI game since Phil Plantier did it in 1992.

--2B Dustin Pedroia’s season-opening six-game hitting streak crashed with a thud on Monday. He went 0-for-5 and failed to deliver with seven runners on base, but he did pick up an RBI with an eighth-inning fielder’s choice grounder.

--C A.J. Pierzynski, who hit .272 with 17 homers and 70 RBIs for Texas last season, hurt his old team on Monday night. He had three singles, raising his batting average to .250. The hits were his first at home in a Red Sox uniform, coming after he went 0-for-8 in the weekend series against Milwaukee.

--LHP Felix Doubront makes his second start of the season when he faces the Rangers on Tuesday night. He is 0-3 lifetime in six appearances against Texas, his 11.40 ERA against Texas his highest against any American league team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just think it’s a consistent mindset overall. I think we’ve got guys that come to work and take today as today. We’re not worried about what happened yesterday.” -- RHP John Lackey, who got the win on Monday to help avoid a four-game losing streak.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible.

--1B/OF Mike Carp (sore back) played late in the April 5 game, but he did not play April 6.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He also was suffering from the flu in early April. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Craig Breslow (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket on April 3 and April 4. He could return to the major league club by mid-April.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Brandon Workman

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes