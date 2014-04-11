Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When the Red Sox signed Grady Sizemore, he had not played in three years as injuries derailed his career with the Cleveland Indians.

Before that, Sizemore had totaled 139 home runs and 134 stolen bases from 2004 to 2011.

So far, the early returns in Boston are positive.

On Tuesday against Texas, Sizemore had his first three-hit game since May 8, 2011.

On Thursday, Sizemore found himself manning left field for the first time, mostly due to the big spaces of Yankee Stadium. He wound up recording one putout and an outfield assist.

And, because the Red Sox are a team that places emphasis on getting on base, the fact that he has reached base in 11 of his 29 plate appearances is as satisfying as his 8-for-26 start (.308).

As for what lies ahead, manager John Farrell said they have a detailed weekly plan. Farrell also said Sizemore’s offense has exceeded expectations and that he expects Sizemore to return to being an effective regular player.

“We came in spring training very open minded (about) what he was going to provide us,” Farrell said. “To a certain extent, he’s exceeded that from an offensive standpoint. We look at the broader picture: What could he become throughout the course of 2014? And we feel strongly that he’ll be an everyday player at some point this season, but we’ve got to take steps along the way to build to that everyday player.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 0-2, 2.51) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 1-1, 7.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Grady Sizemore started in left field for the first time as a major leaguer (he did a handful of times in the minor leagues). He had one ball hit to him and also had an assist when he threw out CF Jacoby Ellsbury at second base. He is hitting .308 (8-for-26).

--RF Daniel Nava was moved to the fifth spot in the lineup after batting leadoff in five of nine games. Nava came into Thursday 4-for-32 with seven strikeouts and a .200 on-base percentage. According to manager John Farrell, Nava is lifting the ball in the air more as opposed to spraying line drives and he has caught some tough luck when he has put the ball in play. “I think more than anything we’re looking for Daniel to get on a little roll and gain the confidence that he had last year,” Farrell said.

--LHP Craig Breslow made his season debut and threw 12 pitches in the seventh inning Thursday. Breslow was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday after throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings in three rehab appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. Breslow was 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA in 61 appearances last season.

--DH David Ortiz doubled in the sixth inning -- the 23rd straight game he has reached base against the Yankees. In that span, he is hitting .425 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and 18 walks.

--RHP Clay Buchholz lost for just the second time in his last 18 starts. He allowed four runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings, but the assessment was that his stuff was improved from his previous starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To a certain extent, he’s exceeded (expectations) from an offensive standpoint. We look at the broader picture: What could he become throughout the course of 2014? And we feel strongly that he’ll be an everyday player at some point this season, but we’ve got to take steps along the way to build to that everyday player.” -- manager John Farrell, on OF Grady Sizemore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He also was suffering from the flu in early April. He resumed agility drills and took swings in the batting cage April 9 after being sick with the flu for nearly a week. Victorino said he likely will need to play two or three games in the minors before being ready to make his regular-season debut. He isn’t eligible to come off the disabled list until April 14.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Ryan Roberts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes