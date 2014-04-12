Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Outfielder Shane Victorino saw the gathering media from New York and Boston in the vicinity of his locker at Yankee Stadium and knew that the group was not there to talk about his rehab from a strained right hamstring.

A day after Michael Pineda used some kind of foreign substance on his right hand during the third and fourth innings that was a popular discussion in the Boston clubhouse.

“Come on everybody, y‘all want to know about Pineda cheating, let’s go,” Victorino said.

So once the media approached Victorino answered, though he was bemused to be talking about it since he didn’t even play Thursday.

Victorino took the same view as many of his other teammates by accepting it as an unwritten rule of the game, but his key talking point was that if someone wants to do it, just be a bit more discreet about it.

”I‘m not going to sit here and critique,“ Victorino said. ”The bottom line is last night was obvious. If you want to sit here and get an opinion from me, it was obvious that something was going on. I‘m sure every pitcher does it for purposes of getting a better grip or whatever but last night was flat-out blatant.

And in case you’re wondering if Victorino ever saw it so obvious his answer was never.

“Theoretically everybody says pitchers do it for a better grip,” he said. “As a hitter, do what you got to do. Last night to me, my opinion was that was a little blatant but again I didn’t play in the game, so I‘m not going to sit here and critique the situation. All I know that it was obvious and I still think Pineda is a good pitcher and I‘m not saying that made him why he did what he did and I still him credit for being a good pitcher but beyond that it was a little obvious and whatever the league does the league does.”

After Victorino elaborated his feelings, manager John Farrell also talked about it. Though he saw a still photograph of it after the fourth inning, he sounded understanding of doing it in cool weather as Thursday’s game-time temperature was 54 degrees.

“In conditions last night particularly this time of the year where it’s so cold, it’s not uncommon for pitchers to try and get a grip in some way,” Farrell said. “As I said last night, I became aware of it around the fourth inning and the fifth inning it was gone, so we’re more focused on what we need to do to get offensively to kind of get going rather than taking anything from his abilities.”

As for if he ever used anything during his pitching career, Farrell said: “Never.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 2-0, 1.38) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 1-1, 2.92)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Grady Sizemore started in left field for the second time as a major leaguer, though he did a handful of times in the minor leagues.Sizemore hit the go-ahead three-run home run with one out in the top of the sixth inning Friday. That was the difference for the Red Sox in a 4-2 victory over the Yankees.

--RF Jonny Gomes has made six career starts out of the leadoff spot and four of those instances have been this season. Gomes came into the game hitting .278 batting leadoff and in his third at-bat, he hit a solo home run in the sixth.

--OF Shane Victorino continued running after doing so Tuesday and the team hopes to get in some rehab games with Triple-A Pawtucket in the near future. Victorino has been on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

--3B Will Middlebrooks is behind OF Shane Victorino in his rehab from a strained right calf but he took another step in his recovery Friday. Middlebrooks took 40 swings on the field and also fielded some ground balls.

--RHP Koji Uehara was unavailable for the save Friday night due to shoulder stiffness in his pitching shoulder. Manager John Farrell said the injury happened during long-tossing in pregame warm-ups and Uehara is considered day-to-day.

--LHP Jon Lester is the first Boston left-hander to allow two or fewer earned runs and record at least six strikeouts in his first three outings of the season in the last 101 years. He is the first Red Sox to have those numbers while pitching at least six innings since Pedro Martinez in his first seven starts of 2001.

--DH David Ortiz walked twice and had an infield single in the sixth inning and has an impressive streak going against the Yankees. That marked the 24th straight game against the Yankees that he reached base going back to the start of last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be completely honest with you, I‘m not surprised one bit. I can tell you right now if he’s healthy, that’s what you’re going to see. I’ll tell you if the tables were turned and he wasn’t doing anything, I’d be surprised.” -- RF Jonny Gomes, on LF Grady Sizemore, who hit the go-ahead three-run home run Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (shoulder stiffness) was unavailable for the save April 11. Manager John Farrell said the injury happened during long-tossing in pregame warm-ups and Uehara is considered day-to-day.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. He took another step in his recovery April 11 with 40 swings on the field and also fielding some ground balls.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He also was suffering from the flu in early April. He resumed agility drills and took swings in the batting cage April 9 after being sick with the flu for nearly a week. Victorino said he likely will need to play two or three games in the minors before being ready to make his regular-season debut. He isn’t eligible to come off the disabled list until April 14.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Ryan Roberts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes

