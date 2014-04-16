Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- He wanted to start Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, but Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to settle for coming in late Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

The plan was to get one more day for a cortisone shot in his inflamed left wrist to take effect, but first baseman Mike Napoli dislocated his finger sliding into second in the ninth and needed to leave the game. Pedroia, who ran for Napoli, stayed in the game to play the field.

Pedroia, who had an MRI done on the wrist in Boston during the Red Sox’s off-day Monday, is expected to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday after no fractures were discovered.

“We fully expect him to be back in the lineup (Wednesday),” Boston manager John Farrell said. “He fought tooth-and-nail to be in there tonight, but we felt like after the injection (Monday), another day of just some treatment and laying low a little bit was probably the best course at this point.”

Pedroia was injured April 4 in the Red Sox’s home opener when he landed on the wrist after the Milwaukee Brewers’ Carlos Gomez slid into him attempting to bust up a double play. Pedroia, who made a habit of playing through various injuries, put up with the discomfort as long as possible. It eventually started to affect his performance, as he went 5-for-36 following the injury.

Finding out a shot to relieve inflammation was all that he likely needed was a welcome relief to the scrappy veteran, who become one of the faces of the Red Sox. Last season he played through a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb, which required surgery in the offseason.

“I was getting a little bit worried,” Pedroia said. “It was getting worse every day. It happens. I get out taken out (at second base) every day. It’s part of my job, so it’s just part of the deal. I‘m still obviously doing rehab on my thumb stuff. They wanted to get it checked out and make sure everything’s fine.”

Turned out that everything was OK, which is great news for the Red Sox.

“It’s inflammation in an area in my wrist,” Pedroia said. “Basically with my rehab stuff with my thumb, there’s just a spot where I got caught in a weird angle when I got taken out. Everything got inflamed. You keep swinging and playing and it just adds up until you think something is really wrong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-9

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 0-1, 6.97 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 1-0, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy allowed only one run, on a solo home run, in taking a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was Peavy’s first return to Chicago since a blockbuster three-way trade last season sent him to the eventual World Series champions. Despite walking four, Peavy had good movement on his pitches and racked up eight strikeouts in his six-inning performance, throwing 68 of his 113 pitches for strikes.

--2B Dustin Pedroia missed a second start because of inflammation in his left wrist, but will avoid a trip to the 15-day disabled list after getting a cortisone shot during the Red Sox’s off-day Monday. Pedroia, who had an MRI in Boston, initially injured the wrist in the Red Sox’s home opener. Pedroia went 5-for-36 following the injury, until deciding to sit out the series finale against the Yankees on Sunday. He entered Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox as a pinch runner in the ninth inning and stayed in to play second. “He fought tooth-and-nail to be in there tonight,” manager John Farrell said. “But we felt like after the injection (Monday), another day of just some treatment and laying low a little bit was probably the best course at this point.”

--LF Shane Victorino remains in Boston working out and doing rehab exercises for his strained right hamstring. He’s been running the bases at Fenway Park and awaiting details of an injury rehab assignment. That process is being delayed by bad weather throughout the Northeast. Victorino will likely need three games in the minors before making his season debut with the Red Sox. No determination has been made whether he’ll head to Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket. “There’s going to be a progression in place,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s going through his treatment,” manager John Farrell said. “He ran the bases yesterday, again, at Fenway, so all that is being done. We’re just kind of waiting for the weather to break to get him on the field.”

--3B Will Middlebrooks is getting closer to returning from the 15-day disabled list, as scheduled, after a right calf strain. Middlebrooks is with the team, going through exercises and drills before games. “We’ve got to go through some running stages first, but that’s getting closer,” manager John Farrell said of a pending injury rehab assignment.

--RHP Koji Uehara might return to the mound as soon as Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Uehara, who underwent an MRI on Monday in Boston that showed no structural damage in his shoulder, continued his throwing regimen Tuesday, throwing long-toss up to 200 feet and throwing off flat ground. He’s schedule to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. “We fully expect him to be available after that,” manager John Farrell said.

--1B Mike Napoli dislocated the ring finger on his left hand sliding into second base in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Napoli, who finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk, left the game immediately and was replaced by pinch runner 2B Dustin Pedroia. Afterward, manager John Farrell said the finger was “reset” and Napoli is considered day-to-day. “I really don’t do it often, but on a play like that where I don’t know what kind of throw or what’s going to happen, I see (Alexei Ramirez) coming across and my first instinct is to get to the bag as fast as possible,” Napoli said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just having a little bit of a tough time clicking on all cylinders. (It) seems like when we pitch, we don’t hit that much, and when we haven’t pitched, we hit just enough to come up on the wrong end. We’re trying to get that big hit and catch some breaks.” -- Boston RHP Jake Peavy, who threw six innings of one-run ball and struck out eight, in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (dislocated ring finger on left hand) was injured April 15 while sliding into second base. Red Sox manager John Farrell said the finger was reset and Napoli is considered day-to-day.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist) missed a game April 13 and had an MRI April 14 that showed no fractures and received a cortisone shot in his left wrist. He did not start April 15, but entered the game as a pinch runner and is expected to re-join the starting lineup April 16.

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) continues to run the bases at Fenway Park in Boston while waiting to start an injury rehab assignment. Red Sox manager John Farrell said the assignment was supposed to start April 16, but bad weather in the Northeast will likely set that timetable back by one or two days.

--RHP Koji Uehara (shoulder stiffness) underwent an MRI on April 14 that showed no structural damage. He re-joined the Red Sox in Chicago and progressed in his throwing program April 15. Uehara hasn’t pitched since April 9, but is expected to throw a bullpen session April 16 and be available the following day.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. He took another step in his recovery April 11 with 40 swings on the field and also fielding some ground balls.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Ryan Roberts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes