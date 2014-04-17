Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- All things considered, the Red Sox caught a break after first baseman Mike Napoli grotesquely dislocated the ring finger on his left hand Tuesday night.

Napoli injured the finger diving headfirst into second base in the top of the ninth inning of a tied game against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Close-ups from the television broadcast showed the bent finger and Napoli in a lot of pain after taking an extra base on a wild pitch.

The initial fear was a broken bone, but X-rays taken immediately after Napoli left the field showed no fractures. The finger was reset and Napoli, who didn’t play Wednesday, is considered day-to-day.

“He’s sore today and we’ll find out after he goes through stretch and puts a glove on his hand if he’s available defensively here tonight,” manager John Farrell said before Boston’s 6-4 win in 14 innings. “But I’ve got to say that going out to second base (Tuesday) night and seeing his ring finger with a hard left turn, we’re fortunate that it was only a dislocation.”

Napoli said he rarely slides headfirst because of the risk for such an injury to his hands, but he got caught up in the play. After seeing the ball hit the dirt after it was pitched, he took off for second instinctively.

“It was just a reaction play from me,” Napoli said. “Usually I have my gloves, holding them in my hands when I run, but it was just so cold. I was trying to keep my hands from being cold. It was just a freak thing.”

If he needs to miss just a few days, it will be a big relief for the injury-laden Red Sox, who have three players on the 15-day disabled list and two others working through some aches and pains without being on the DL.

Boston got second baseman Dustin Pedroia back Wednesday from a two-game absence for inflammation in his left wrist, and Farrell expects to have closer Koji Uehara available in the series finale Thursday. He hasn’t thrown since April 9 because of shoulder stiffness.

Napoli said if the stakes were bigger than an early regular-season game, he might’ve lobbied harder to play. In the meantime, he’ll take a more conservative approach. His .302 batting average, three home runs and nine RBIs will be missed, but the hope is that Napoli won’t be out long.

“I don’t really know how this is going to go,” Napoli said. “I can’t tell you. I’ve never done it before. I can tell you from the way it was and the way it looked, it’s a lot better than what I expected. I’d jammed my fingers before, but I’d never dislocated it to the point where it was sideways.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 1-2, 2.57 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 3-0, 2.66)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the starting lineup Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, after missing two starts with inflammation in his left wrist. He wasted no time making his presence felt in a 6-4 win against the White Sox in 14 innings, leading the game off with a double and scoring on a single by rookie SS Xander Bogaerts one batter later. Pedroia went 2-for-6 and scored three runs.

--RHP Jake Peavy said he’s a little concerned about the number of walks he’s allowed in three starts (10 in 18 2/3 innings), but manager John Farrell is not. In fact, Farrell is thrilled with Peavy to this point. Boston’s fourth starter doesn’t have a decision yet, but he has 20 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA. “He’s been outstanding,” Farrell said. “He’s had very good stuff. He’s made key pitches in some tight spots. There’s been a number of swings and misses. ... He’s done everything we could’ve asked. We could easily be 3-0 in the games he’s pitched.”

--3B Will Middlebrooks continues to take batting practice, field balls hit right at him and run at consistent speed in his recovery efforts from a strained right calf muscle. The last step in his running program is performing short bursts of speed. Once he’s able to do that, an injury rehab assignment will be made soon afterward.

--RHP Koji Uehara, the team’s closer, is expected to return Thursday after a bout with shoulder stiffness. Uehara hasn’t pitched in a game since April 9, but he continued his throwing rehab regimen Wednesday in Chicago. Uehara threw long toss, threw off flat ground and then did a 34-pitch bullpen session. “He felt good coming out of it physically and with each throwing session he gains confidence in how he feels physically,” manager John Farrell said. “We would expect him to be available (Thursday) night.”

--RF Shane Victorino had at least another day tacked onto his season debut for the Red Sox, after Double-A Portland’s game Wednesday was postponed by wet field conditions. Victorino, who’s on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, likely will be assigned to Triple-A Pawtucket to start his injury rehab assignment, which could last up to three or more games.

--SS Xander Bogaerts doesn’t sound rattled after his throwing error in the bottom of the ninth inning led to a 2-1 victory for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. His manager, John Farrell, is not surprised. “For a young player, he’s extremely accountable and takes full responsibility,” Farrell said. “Certainly he wants to do better and has done better, but there’s no concern on his reaction or how he’s going to handle this. We have the utmost confidence in him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t really know how this is going to go. I can’t tell you. I’ve never done it before. I can tell you from the way it was and the way it looked, it’s a lot better than what I expected. I’d jammed my fingers before, but I’d never dislocated it to the point where it was sideways.” -- 1B Mike Napoli, who is day-to-day with a dislocated finger on his left hand.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (dislocated ring finger on left hand) was injured April 15 while sliding into second base. He was not in the starting lineup April 16 and is considered day-to-day.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist) missed a game April 13 and had an MRI April 14 that showed no fractures and received a cortisone shot in his left wrist. He did not start April 15, but entered the game as a pinch runner. He re-joined the starting lineup April 16.

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) continues to run the bases at Fenway Park in Boston while waiting to start an injury rehab assignment. After bad weather caused the Double-A Portland game to be postponed April 16, he likely will be assigned to Triple-A Pawtucket and play April 18 or 19. Victorino was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list.

--RHP Koji Uehara (shoulder stiffness) underwent an MRI on April 14 that showed no structural damage. He re-joined the Red Sox in Chicago and progressed in his throwing program April 15. Uehara hasn’t pitched since April 9. He threw a 34-pitch bullpen session April 16 and is expected to be available April 17 for the series finale against the White Sox.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. He took another step in his recovery April 11 with 40 swings on the field and also fielding some ground balls.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Ryan Roberts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes