Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chris Capuano has found himself in a new setting this season.

Forget about playing for his fifth different team in 10 years. Capuano filled a different role in his first season with the Boston Red Sox. While the left-hander had predominately been a starting pitcher during his career, he has become a reliable bullpen option for Red Sox manager John Farrell.

Capuano, with 209 of 245 career appearances in the majors being starts, delivered a much-needed effort in Wednesday’s 6-4 win in 14 innings against the Chicago White Sox. Capuano earned the win after pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit. He also struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

It was exactly what Farrell and the Red Sox needed to help snap a three-game losing streak. Most impressive about Capuano was that it marked the first time in his career he pitched in back-to-back games. Capuano’s emergence as another veteran, reliable reliever has only added to the depth of the Red Sox’s bullpen. Given some of the shorter outings Boston starters have thrown recently, Capuano is another weapon for the defending champs.

“We had every intention of getting him out after that second inning, but he was adamant he wanted to stay in,” Farrell said. “He’s given us such dependability in such a short period of tie down there with his strike throwing and being able to get right handers and left handers out with equal success.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 1-1, 0.84 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 2-1, 3.86)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mike Napoli returned to the Red Sox’s lineup Thursday after missing one game because of a dislocated left ring finger. Napoli, who suffered the injury sliding in second base during the top of the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, hit fourth in the lineup. Napoli’s return is much needed given Boston’s offensive woes. His three home runs lead the Red Sox, and Napoli’s presence in the lineup immediately makes them better.

--RHP Koji Uehara made his first appearance Thursday since April 9 due to shoulder stiffness. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Uehara is back to being Boston’s closer, and he pitched a scoreless ninth against the White Sox on Thursday for his third save of the season. It’s well-timed for Boston coming off a 14-inning game which featured six Red Sox relievers. Uehara has pitched well in his six appearances this season and has yet to allow a run in six innings.

--OF Shane Victorino is nearing a return to the Red Sox. Farrell expects Victorino will begin his rehab assignment Saturday, likely at Triple-A Pawtucket. Victorino (hamstring strain) would play Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at which point he would be evaluated. Farrell didn’t rule out Victorino returning next Thursday. Victornio’s return could force the Red Sox to make a tough decision as to who will get demoted. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., has fared well in his absence, though he seems the most likely choice to get sent to Pawtucket.

--3B Will Middlebrooks was sent home to Boston because of the flu. Farrell said he was experiencing a 102-degree fever, and they didn’t want Middlebrooks to potentially get anyone else sick while recovering. It’s a slight setback for Middlebrooks, who has been trying to rehab a calf strain that landed him on the disabled list April 6. It ensures more playing time for Ryan Roberts, who got the start at third on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a fun night to pitch. If you don’t like that pitching, then you don’t like baseball. That was a lot of fun to be a part of.” -- Red Sox LHP Jon Lester, after a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (dislocated finger) was back in the Red Sox’s lineup April 17. He was injured April 15 while sliding into second base. He was not in the starting lineup April 16.

--RHP Koji Uehara (shoulder stiffness) underwent an MRI on April 14 that showed no structural damage. He re-joined the Red Sox in Chicago and progressed in his throwing program April 15. He pitched April 17 for the first time since April 9..

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list since the season began. He will work out with the Red Sox on April 18 and will then go on his rehab assignment, likely to Triple-A Pawtucket, on April 19. He will likely play three game and be re-evaluated April 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. He took another step in his recovery April 11 with 40 swings on the field and also fielding some ground balls.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Ryan Roberts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes