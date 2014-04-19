Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- When Boston recalled infielder Brock Holt on Friday, he was hoping he would get more of a chance than his last stint with the Red Sox.

Holt was recalled by Boston for one day April 6, but did not appear in a game when infielder Will Middlebrooks was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right calf.

Holt did indeed get more of a chance, starting at third while batting ninth.

Holt went 2-for-4, benefiting from a replay review for an infield hit in the eighth inning.

“I was right there,” Holt said. “I personally thought it was foul, but they took a look at it and thought it was fair. I had a pretty good angle. Whenever it hit the ground, I said, ‘Foul. Foul. Foul.'”

While with Pawtucket, the left-handed hitter batted .380 (19-for-50) with six doubles, one triple, one home run and three RBIs in 12 games. The Red Sox are hoping for something approaching that production at the major league level.

“We’re hoping to jump start the bottom third of our offense,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

After one game, Holt’s contributions have been mixed.

The Red Sox, who entered Friday night 10th in the American League in runs and 12th in hitting, loaded the bases with one out, but Holt was called out on strikes. But in the fourth, Holt’s RBI single, coming in a 10-pitch at-bat after five straight foul balls, cut it to 4-1.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-1, 3.75 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz got the game off Friday. Manager John Farrell said it was a planned maintenance day. Ortiz is off to a bit of a slow start, but it’s not unlike many of his previous Aprils. He’s hitting just .222 with two homers and eight RBIs. He’s always been bothered by the cold weather and with chilly temperatures in most of Boston’s games, things haven’t been comfortable for the big slugger.

--INF Ryan Roberts was designated for assignment Friday. Roberts, 33, hit .105 (2-for-19) with three walks and one run scored over his eight games with the Red Sox, making seven starts defensively, all at third base. He was signed by Boston as a free agent on April 7. “He just needs at-bats,” manager John Farrell said.

--OF Shane Victorino, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, worked out with the team in Boston on Friday and was expected to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

--INF Will Middlebrooks, currently on the 15-day disabled with a strained right calf, had the flu, but manager John Farrell said he didn’t think would affect his likely upcoming rehab assignment. The third baseman worked out with the club on Friday.

--RHP John Lackey gave up season-highs in hits (10), runs (6), and walks (4). It matched the most walks Lackey’s allowed in his 29 starts last season, happening just once. But he didn’t blame the cold 39-degree, game-time temperature.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was cold, but that didn’t affect how I pitched.” -- RHP John Lackey, after an 8-4 loss to Baltimore on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (shoulder stiffness) underwent an MRI on April 14 that showed no structural damage. He re-joined the Red Sox in Chicago and progressed in his throwing program April 15. He pitched April 17 for the first time since April 9.

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list since the season began. He will work out with the Red Sox on April 18 and will then go on his rehab assignment, likely to Triple-A Pawtucket, on April 19. He will likely play three game and be re-evaluated April 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. He took another step in his recovery April 11 with 40 swings on the field and also fielding some ground balls.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

