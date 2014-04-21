Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Red Sox honor marathon victims

BOSTON -- Jonny Gomes called it a “tear-jerker.” Mike Carp said he got a “choked-up feeling.”

On the eve of the Boston Marathon, the Red Sox paid tribute to the victims and honored the survivors of last year’s tragic bombings with an emotional pregame ceremony that preceded a stirring 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

“Another emotional roller coaster here at Fenway, tear-jerker there for a minute,” said Gomes, the left fielder who started the Red Sox’s rally with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and then watched as Dustin Pedroia pinballed back to third base before scoring on a throwing error by Orioles left fielder David Lough in the ninth on Carp’s pinch-hit line drive.

“It really sunk home how much healing is still going on, a year down the road, and how important it is for us as Red Sox to help the healing.”

It was reminscent of everything that was good at Fenway last season in the weeks and months that followed that dark day on Boylston Street. The Red Sox had 11 walkoff wins en route to making the playoffs, winning the World Series and helping to boost a city that just wanted to feel good again.

Among the most poignant moments of the ceremony came when relatives of Lingzi Lu, one of the four victims of the Marathon attacks, appeared behind home plate to declare, “Play Ball!” They came all the way from China to mourn Lingzi’s death this week, and Sunday night marked their first trip to Fenway.

“I got that choked-up feeling on a lot of points during that,” Carp said. “It was a special day for a lot of people.”

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 0-1, 5.51 ERA) vs. Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 2-1, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season on Monday against the Orioles. In 16 career games against Baltimore, he is 9-3 with a 3.40 ERA. In two starts against the Orioles last season, he went 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, giving up three runs, 10 hits and four walks with 12 strikeouts in 14 innings.

--3B Will Middlebrooks, who has been on the disabled list since April 5 with a right calf strain, is scheduled to start a rehab assignment Monday with Pawtucket. He is expected to get Tuesday off and play with Pawtucket again on Wednesday and Thursday.

--RF Shane Victorino, who has been out all season with after suffering a right hamstring strain in the final spring training game, began a rehab assignment on Saturday with Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-3, playing six innings in right field. He had a scheduled day off on Sunday and will resume his assignment on Monday, getting four at-bats in seven or eight innings and then nine innings on Tuesday. He could be activated after that.

--OF Grady Sizemore batted in the leadoff spot and played center field on Sunday night. It was his third outfield position in as many games. On Saturday, he made his first career start in right field and on April 10 made his major league debut in left field. Entering Sunday night’s game, Sizemore had 863 games defensively in his major league career and 855 were in center field.

NOTE TO QUOTE: “It was unbelievable, to see everybody out there. It’s a special place.” -- 2B Dustin Pedroia, on the pregame ceremony honoring victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (shoulder stiffness) underwent an MRI on April 14 that showed no structural damage. He re-joined the Red Sox in Chicago and progressed in his throwing program April 15. He pitched April 17 for the first time since April 9.

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list since the season began. He started a rehab assignment on April 19 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-3, playing six innings in right field. He had a scheduled day off on April 20 and will resume his assignment on April 21, getting four at-bats in seven or eight innings and then nine innings on April 22. He could be activated after that.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. Middlebrooks is scheduled to start a rehab assignment on April 21 with Pawtucket.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

======