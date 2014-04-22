Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Who needs sleep?

Not Clay Buchholz, apparently.

With the Red Sox wrapping up a walkoff victory at nearly 11 p.m. Sunday and slated to play only 12 hours later, Buchholz slept over at Fenway Park, using a room adjacent to the clubhouse that is reserved for players to relax or even get some sleep.

But the extra rest did not do him any good. He allowed six runs and seven hits -- all in the third inning -- and was knocked out early from a 7-6 loss to the Orioles in the annual Patriots’ Day matinee at Fenway Park.

“Sleeping here had nothing to do with it,” Buchholz said. “I didn’t execute some pitches that got hit.”

Indeed, Buchholz continues to deal with issues related to building back his arm strength after last season. His velocity remains mostly in the high-80s and low-90s, but manager John Farrell insists most pitchers do not reach their peak until at least May.

The Red Sox do not believe Buchholz is injured, even though he has gotten rocked in two of his four starts this season. He has allowed 16 runs, a total that he reached in his 12th start last year.

“On an individual level, it’s pretty frustrating,” Buchholz said. “It’s frustrating whenever you have expectations of yourself and people have expectations for you also, so when you don’t meet them, that’s frustrating.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 2-0, 2.05 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 2-2, 2.17)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season on Tuesday. In a combined 29 innings this season, he has recorded 29 strikeouts. He will face the Yankees for the second time this season after earning the win on April 11 at Yankee Stadium, when he went 6 2/3 innings giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Since 2009, he hast 10 wins against the Yankees, most by any pitcher in that span.

--2B Dustin Pedroia is batting .467, going 7-for-15 over his last four games, with four doubles, two RBIs, four walks and three runs scored. He has reached base in 11 of 19 plate appearances. On Monday, he reached base four times, the third time he has done so this season.

--C David Ross hit his first home run of the season on Monday, a solo shot in the seventh inning. It snapped a streak of 86 regular-season at-bats without a home run since May 5, 2013, at Texas.

--1B Mike Napoli hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season on Monday. All his home runs this season have come off right-handed pitchers. He is hitting .293, going 12-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBIs at Fenway Park this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was a little bit flat. Couldn’t seem to stop the momentum in that third inning. We get behind by those six runs and a hole that we did a great job of coming back (from). The bullpen did an outstanding job once again. But the six-run deficit in that third inning proved the difference.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, talking about RHP Clay Buchholz surrendering six runs in the third inning of Monday’s loss to the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. Middlebrooks started a rehab assignment on April 21 with Triple-A Pawtucket.

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list since the season began. He started a rehab assignment on April 19 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-3, playing six innings in right field. He had a scheduled day off on April 20 and will resume his assignment on April 21, getting four at-bats in seven or eight innings and then nine innings on April 22. He could be activated after that.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes

======